When Ross Barton (Michael Parr) revealed that his ex, Rebecca White (Emily Head), had died, talk turned to Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley), the father of her son, Seb.

Robert's ex-husband, Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller), was stunned to hear about Rebecca, and soon informed Robert's sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

With Seb living in Bristol with a relative of Rebecca's, Vic was keen to find him, leading her, Aaron and Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) to question Ross on Robert's input.

Ross called Vic out for not being in touch with Robert or Seb for ages, and explained that he and social services had been to visit Robert in prison, where he is serving time for murder.

Robert had approved the plan for Rebecca's aunt to care for Seb. But when Ross relayed that Robert had claimed that this was none of Victoria's business, Aaron couldn't help commenting: "That doesn't sound like Robert."

Ross taunted Aaron, retorting that the latter's name hadn't even come up, and the situation got heated.

Later, Vic said that if they had known, maybe she and Aaron could have helped look after Seb.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) comforted Aaron, who admitted that Seb had nothing to do with him – but it was clear he couldn't help worrying all the same.

Chas assured her son that Robert would never have agreed to Seb going to Bristol if he wasn't sure it was the right decision.

But with thoughts of Robert now back in his head, it's not surprising that Aaron struggles when his new beau – and Robert's half-brother John (Oliver Farnworth) – quizzes him about his ex next week.

