Nate is assumed to have deliberately cut off contact with young daughter Frankie along with all his loved ones, and his ex-wife Tracy (Amy Walsh) has been struggling for money without Nate's child support payments.

With John having accidentally killed Nate and then disposed of his body in a lake, he got a glimpse of Tracy's turmoil as he prepared for a job interview.

Tracy confided her worries, unaware that Nate is dead and that she was speaking to Nate's killer.

At the hospital, John emerged from a promising interview to his waiting fiancé Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

Aaron persuaded uneasy John to visit his ex, Aidan Moore, who remains in a coma in the very same building.

In Aidan's room, John made out he hadn't visited for a long time and introduced Aaron, before rushing to leave.

Aaron empathised with John's trauma and understood why he had lied that Aidan was dead, unaware that John has many more sinister secrets from him.

Later, in his van, John opened a card of congratulations from Tracy, who had written it for good luck ahead of his interview.

But with Nate's phone in his possession, John listened to a voicemail from the latter's estranged father Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), before accidentally answering a new call from him.

John stayed silent and quickly ended the call, but has he inadvertently allowed the phone to be tracked to John's van, or will Cain and Tracy now be even more convinced that Nate is choosing to disown his family?

Meanwhile, John's attack on Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) had been pinned on Ella Forster (Paula Lane) – but Ella had an alibi and is presumed innocent by the police.

Will Liam uncover John's many misdeeds?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

