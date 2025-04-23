Emmerdale airs big new threat for John Sugden
Warning: Contains major spoilers for Emmerdale's episode airing Wednesday 23rd April 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX.
John Sugden (Oliver Farnworth) found himself with a new enemy in the latest instalment of Emmerdale.
The twisted character's dark secrets had been well hidden, until his half-sister Victoria (Isabel Hodgins) contacted one of John's ex-army friends, Connor (Christian Greenway).
From Connor, Vic learned that Aidan Moore, who John claimed was dead, is actually in a coma.
Vic confronted John and insisted that he had to tell his fiancé Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) the truth.
As the ITV soap continued, Aaron told an on-edge John that he had been talking in his sleep again.
Victoria asked to see John, who admitted that he still hadn't come clean to Aaron.
She urged him to do so, pointing out that Aaron should hear the facts from him rather than someone else.
John ultimately promised to speak to Aaron, but this decision came a little too late when Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb), Aaron's best man, bumped into Connor at The Hide.
Connor was there to ask Victoria out, but Mack was keen to hear about John's past, and asked Connor for some tips for his best man speech.
Having found out what really happened with Aidan, Mack headed straight to Aaron's to spill the beans.
Furious, Aaron wanted to talk to John - but Mack urged him not to.
As John approached the flat, Mack appeared at the door and ordered him to leave.
Revealing that he knew about his lies, Mack explained that he had never trusted John, and blocked him from seeing Aaron.
"You're not going anywhere near him," Mack shouted furiously, telling him he and Aaron were "done".
Unaware that John is dangerous, will Mack regret crossing him? And can John talk Aaron round?
For those keen for spoilers on that front, actor Miller has teased what to expect as John's story continues.
Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Laura Denby is a Freelance Soaps writer covering all the latest news in the Dales, Cobbles and East End for Radio Times. She's a soaps nerd with a love for comedy drama, and has also written for Digital Spy, Metro UK and Yahoo UK.