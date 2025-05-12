Emmerdale's Olivia Bromley teases Dawn's future: "Her days could be numbered"
What will the future hold for Dawn?
We didn't have long to wait to find out who pushed Joe Tate (played by Ned Porteous) out the window at Home Farm last week.
While Billy (Jay Kontzle) and Kerry (Laura Norton) were the main names in the frame for attacking Joe, the culprit revealed themselves at the end of the episode: it was Dawn (Olivia Bromley).
Dawn was perhaps not the most obvious for the attack, considering she was the last to find out about all of Joe's dodgy dealings over the past couple of weeks.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
However, last week she discovered he had threatened young Clemmie - a step too far for the fierce mum.
"It's just a classic crime of passion, really," Bromley told press including RadioTimes.com about the reveal.
"She has given everything up for this man, which is probably a bit of a silly position, but she's just so overwhelmed by all this new information.
"Dawn is someone who doesn't always think about what she does - she's quite rash, and I think suddenly all the scales are falling from her eyes. It was a moment of lioness mother power, basically.
"For Dawn, her days could be numbered in any way. When Dawn does something that's really terrible, there's a heart behind it."
As for Dawn's future? "Dawn has, obviously, sabotaged basically everything she's built up. But interestingly, I think Dawn will find a real strength and resilience. And hey, it's a new dawn." *Ba-dum tish!*
Only time will tell to see if Dawn is able to avoid the police - or Joe's wrath, if he emerges...
Read more:
- Emmerdale sets up Joe Tate's downfall as his secrets unravel in ITVX episode
- 3 Emmerdale spoilers: Lewis Barton arrives to meet shocked half-brother Ross Barton
- Emmerdale's Joe Tate 'will want vengeance' if he survives dramatic attack
- 5 Emmerdale spoilers next week: The villagers plot revenge on manipulative Joe Tate
- Emmerdale fan-favourite character tipped for return after six years away from ITV soap
- Emmerdale teases Joe Tate's comeuppance as multiple characters seek revenge
- Emmerdale's Mackenzie's 'life's in jeopardy' from villainous John
- Emmerdale summer preview: 9 spoilers including Bear's big story and drama at John and Aaron's wedding
Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Helen Daly is the Associate Editor for Radio Times, overseeing new initiatives and commercial projects for the brand. She was previously Deputy TV Editor at a national publication. She has a BA in English Literature and an MA in Media & Journalism from Newcastle University.