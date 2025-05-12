Dawn was perhaps not the most obvious for the attack, considering she was the last to find out about all of Joe's dodgy dealings over the past couple of weeks.

However, last week she discovered he had threatened young Clemmie - a step too far for the fierce mum.

"It's just a classic crime of passion, really," Bromley told press including RadioTimes.com about the reveal.

"She has given everything up for this man, which is probably a bit of a silly position, but she's just so overwhelmed by all this new information.

"Dawn is someone who doesn't always think about what she does - she's quite rash, and I think suddenly all the scales are falling from her eyes. It was a moment of lioness mother power, basically.

"For Dawn, her days could be numbered in any way. When Dawn does something that's really terrible, there's a heart behind it."

As for Dawn's future? "Dawn has, obviously, sabotaged basically everything she's built up. But interestingly, I think Dawn will find a real strength and resilience. And hey, it's a new dawn." *Ba-dum tish!*

Only time will tell to see if Dawn is able to avoid the police - or Joe's wrath, if he emerges...

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

