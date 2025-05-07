The villain crossed the line once more when he threatened young Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison), and she told Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) this, as well as that Joe had been kissing Dawn (Olivia Bromley).

Billy promised Clemmie that she was safe and that no one would be taking her away, before asking her to keep quiet about Joe for just a little longer.

With that, Billy gave Dawn a final chance to come clean about having an affair, but she insisted there was no one else.

Ruby told Charity the truth. ITV

Later, Billy was found in an angry state at the depot by boss Caleb Miligan (William Ash), and after Billy confided what Joe had done, Caleb encouraged him to make Joe pay.

Billy was reluctant to use violence, knowing he could lose his kids, but Caleb reminded him that Joe had the money and power to cover his own tracks.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) realised that Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly) knew about Joe spiking her son Noah (Jack Downham).

Ruby feared saying anything as Joe knew her family had got rid of her abusive father Anthony (Nicholas Day), but Charity insisted that Joe wouldn't find out any information came from her, and vowed to make Joe pay.

Ruby then explained how Joe drugged Noah to steal his kidney for a transplant, and when Noah wasn't a match he was dumped outside, where he stumbled into the road, which led to the limousine crash.

It soon dawned on Charity that Joe had taken Caleb's kidney instead, but she was most reeling over the fact that Joe was to blame for her crashing the limo and killing three people.

At the Woolpack, it was clear that both Billy and Charity were biding their time as Joe arrived for a drink with an oblivious Noah.

Joe bought a brooding Billy a drink and continued to act the nice guy, while Caleb and Ruby toasted to each having nudged two of Joe's enemies into taking action against him.

A surprise birthday party for Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) at Home Farm will see the locals learn the full extent of Joe's manipulations this week - but what happens next?

Emmerdale continues on Thursday 8th May.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.