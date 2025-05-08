After Joe threatened youngster Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison) to keep his affair with Dawn Fletcher (Olivia Bromley) under wraps, Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) was furious.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) now knew the truth about what had happened to son Noah, and she told him of Joe's guilt, trying to keep Caleb's ordeal under wraps after making a promise to Ruby Miligan (Beth Cordingly).

Ordering Noah to keep away from the party for Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) at Home Farm, Charity planned her revenge, while Billy watched Dawn share an 'innocent' dance with Joe.

It was perhaps just as well that Lydia ran into car trouble on her way back to the village, as the event soon descended into chaos.

Billy discreetly quizzed Dawn on her affair with Joe, and the pair had an emotional conversation where Billy revealed that Joe had scared Clemmie.

Noah arrived, having called the police who turned up to question Joe on the spiking.

This left Charity horrified, as she herself had just spiked Joe's drink – although she managed to spill it accidentally-on-purpose.

Joe avoided being taken into custody, but the guests reeled to learn that Joe's actions ultimately caused the deaths of Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson).

Amy's husband Matty (Ash Palmisciano) and mum Kerry (Laura Norton) demanded the truth, while Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) questioned Joe on his fake concern for Caleb.

Manpreet had taken a blood sample from Caleb under false pretences, and viewers know that he secretly blackmailed her over her online photos.

Joe denied any wrongdoing, but when confronted by Dawn, he begrudgingly admitted that he had drugged Noah, but lied that he found a kidney donor in America.

Dawn asked Joe if he had threatened Clemmie, and again, he lied through his teeth.

As the party was declared a wash-out, Joe was seen drinking in his room, before the door opened and viewers weren't privy to the identity of his visitor.

Joe was soon seen unconscious and bleeding on the ground outside, having been pushed through his bedroom window!

Dedicated fans will remember that this was exactly how former Home Farm owner, Tom King Senior (Kenneth Farrington), died back in 2006, after he was pushed by son Carl (Tom Lister).

In the present, hours before Joe suffered the same ordeal, last remaining King brother Jimmy (Nick Miles) couldn't help reminiscing – leaving out Carl's involvement, of course.

Now the big question is, who pushed Joe, and will he survive?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

