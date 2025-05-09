Met with the sight of an unconscious Joe, bleeding and surrounded by glass, Kim Tate (Claire King) was relieved to realise that he was alive, and she called an ambulance.

Also on the scene was Joe's half-brother Noah Dingle (Jack Downham), who clocked a nearby figure running away.

This person was Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle), who has two big reasons to hate Joe after the latter had an affair with Dawn (Olivia Bromley) and threatened their adopted daughter Clemmie Reed (Mabel Addison).

Dawn rushed over, begging Joe to open his eyes, while news spread through the village as Kerry Wyatt (Laura Norton) and Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) acted shiftily in the Woolpack.

Kerry was later seen hiding a mystery item in a draw, despite assuring son-in-law Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) that she hadn't pushed Joe, who was responsible for the death of their beloved Amy (Natalie Ann Jamieson) in the limousine crash.

Manpreet confessed to a horrified Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) that she had taken a blood sample from Caleb Miligan (William Ash), which had been used to determine that Caleb's kidney was a match for Joe before the organ was taken from him.

Caleb was quick to tell Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) that he and wife Ruby (Beth Cordingly) had an alibi for the time of Joe's 'accident', though he was sad to hear that Joe wasn't dead yet!

Noah told police that he had seen someone running away, and Kim wondered if Noah was guilty, knowing that Joe had drugged him on the night of the crash. Even Charity and Noah questioned each other, both adamant that they were innocent.

Meanwhile, Dawn sat with Clemmie, who asked if she had "done bad", with Dawn comforting the little girl.

Kim told Dawn she suspected Billy, and vowed to make the attacker pay.

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) couldn't believe another man had been pushed through a Home Farm window, as Caleb pondered whether Jimmy's public recollection of his father Tom King Senior's (Kenneth Farrington) murder had given someone the idea!

It was revealed that Joe had a fractured pelvis and needed a scan, but his condition took a turn when he developed a bleed on his brain and had to be put into a coma.

At the Woolpack, the police arrived and cast judgement over Joe's relatives enjoying a drink at a time like this.

Telling everyone that the culprit could be facing a murder charge if Joe didn't survive, those with an axe to grind against Joe considered themselves warned.

But with several characters behaving curiously, which of them sent Joe through that window? And will Joe live to expose the person who did it?

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

