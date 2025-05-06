There are plenty of suspects in ITV's official line-up, and the motives are endless.

So, while we wait for all the drama to unfold, let's delve into all the characters with a grudge to bear against devious Joe.

Read on below as we weigh up all the options ahead of Joe's shocking downfall.

Who pushed Joe Tate in Emmerdale? Official suspects

Noah Dingle

Noah is shocked to learn that Joe spiked him ITV

Noah (Jack Downham) is blindsided when mum Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) tells him about her plan for Joe, and the dark motivations for what she has in mind.

Noah struggles to come to terms with what he's found out, knowing that Joe drugging him caused the deaths of Suzy Merton (Martelle Edinborough), Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) and Amy Barton (Natalie Ann Jamieson), when a disoriented Noah stumbled into the path of the limousine driven by Charity.

Noah has been feeling the weight of the tragic events, but could this push him to take action against his half-brother?

Kerry Wyatt

Kerry with late daughter Amy in happier times. ITV

The party at Home Farm sees Joe's role in the crash publicly exposed, and one of those present is Kerry (Laura Norton), who is grieving for daughter Amy.

Official spoilers have revealed that Kerry's fury will be evident when she realises that Joe is to blame for what happened.

Will the ever-impulsive Kerry take matters into her own hands? It's as likely as any other possibility.

Cain Dingle

Kim Tate and Cain Dingle held peace talks between Joe and Caleb. ITV

Cain (Jeff Hordley) is another one who sets his sights on Joe at the party, but with Cain having carried out an attack on Joe back in 2018, and wrongly believing he had killed him, would he take that risk again?

It was Cain who orchestrated the uneasy truce between Joe and Caleb (William Ash), wanting to stop Caleb from making a big mistake after the latter tried to mow Joe down over the kidney theft.

Ever since son Kyle (Huey Quinn) accidentally killed Al Chapman (Michael Wildman), Cain has tried to contain his violent streak, wanting to set a better example.

After decades of punch-ups, locking people in car boots and tying them up in barns, would it be too predictable for Cain to hit out at Joe this time? Or will something reignite Cain's anger?

Ruby Miligan

Ruby has revealed some of Joe's secrets. ITV

It seems that Ruby is more intent on letting someone else get to Joe, rather than doing any dirty work herself; hence her telling Charity the truth about Noah and being rather pleased by the result.

After all, with Joe's knowledge of her father Anthony's (Nicholas Day) murder keeping her and husband Caleb from seeking vengeance, would Ruby risk her own freedom just to hurt Joe?

Where daughter Steph (Georgia Jay) is concerned, Ruby would hand herself in for the killing – but unless Steph's therapy session brings everything out into the open, we reckon Ruby will continue to protect her secret.

However, Joe has been very interested in Steph's troubling behaviour of late, and if he pushes too hard, even after promising to stay away from the Miligans, could we see lioness Ruby's maternal instincts kicking in for Steph's sake?

Caleb Miligan

Will Caleb attack Joe? ITV

Again, Caleb hopes to outsource Joe's downfall to another of the latter's enemies. Caleb urges Billy (Jay Kontzle) to get revenge on Joe, before sitting back and waiting for it to happen.

But Caleb is seen at the party staring daggers Joe's way, so perhaps his anger over kidney-gate will get the better of him, despite all that's at stake?

Although family man Caleb is determined to protect Ruby, there's no telling what might happen if Joe riles him yet again.

Will Caleb jeopardise their murder cover-up in one moment of rage?

Charity Dingle

Charity with Joe Tate in Emmerdale. ITV

Thanks to Ruby, Charity is armed with the knowledge that Joe drugged Noah and left both of them crushed with guilt over the limo crash.

Now, she's ready and raring to go on a big scheme to destroy Joe, and this makes her a leading suspect in our eyes.

Charity is also confirmed as a guest at Lydia's party, but what is she planning to do?

Is sending Joe through a window her goal, or does she have something else in mind, only for another of Joe's rivals to get there first?

Billy Fletcher

Billy knows everything. ITV

There are two reasons for Billy to hate Joe, and when he discovers that his adoptive daughter Clemmie (Mabel Addison) has been threatened by Joe, who has been having an affair with Dawn (Olivia Bromley), his mood is dark.

Caleb spurs Billy on to go after Joe, but will he really turn to violence to make him pay?

Billy is watching Joe closely at Home Farm, but will he be pushed t0 the edge?

Dawn Fletcher

Dawn dances with Joe, unaware of what he's done. ITV

Dawn is oblivious to how Joe has treated Clemmie, but with Joe's behaviour set to be exposed, does that include his threats to the little girl? Dawn is very protective of her children, and she recently made it clear that they would always come before Joe.

So, if Dawn found out what Joe did to Clemmie, would she see red and send him flying?

Let's not forget, Dawn has killed before - remember nasty Mark Malone (Mark Womack), shot by Dawn in self-defence? His body remains undiscovered, but that's another story.

The point is, Dawn has it in her to endanger life – so will Joe pay the price for scaring Clemmie?

Clemmie Reed

Joe threatens Clemmie. ITV

Clemmie has a violent streak, largely thanks to her difficult upbringing before she was taken in by Dawn and Billy. Alongside biting Joe, Clemmie has displayed these tendencies a few times at Home Farm.

But even if she wanted to hurt Joe, would Clemmie be capable of shoving him so hard he fell through a window?

Soaps have a habit of making children into offenders, so anything is possible in this universe.

But it's a very dark story to give the vulnerable Clemmie, so we'll just have to wait and see whether Emmerdale takes this route.

Emmerdale airs Mondays to Fridays at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

