Jacob Roberts teases Kit's blackmail twist and Coronation Street flashback reveal
Kit's past is coming back to haunt him.
Jacob Roberts has shared the blackmail twist at the heart of his Coronation Street alter ego Kit Green's connection to Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton).
Viewers are set to see Kit's past explored in a flashback special, just as Mick manages to wriggle out of trouble after a violent run-in with Gary Windass (Mikey North) over Mick's treatment of Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall).
Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other media at a recent press event, Roberts was sworn to secrecy on exactly what Kit's big secret is. But he did explain that Mick has a hold over Kit that prevents the latter from holding him to account!
Is Kit scared of the knowledge that Mick has over him?
"I [wouldn't] say he was scared," mused the actor. "He knows it's blackmail, he knows he's gonna blackmail him. It is a past that he doesn't want to bring up again.
"I suppose it's... in real life, it's where you have friends back in the day that you'd never want to meet any of your friends today; you don't want them to tell stories of what happened back in the day, you sort of want to keep that stuff secret."
Roberts added that Kit can only be pushed so far: "He knows he's got something on him, and I think if he blackmails him too much, he'll react back. I think that's what'll happen with Kit - he'll only take [so] much."
Expanding on the moment Kit steps in for Mick, the star delved into Kit's complex mindset on the matter.
"But also [Mick] is his mate as well, he was his mate. He was his best mate at 16, I don't know if that leaves you, so [Kit] is a bit protective of him, at the time, because Gary's no angel as well."
Asked how he felt upon learning that Kit would be the focus of a flashback episode, he enthused: "I was very grateful. I thought, well, they must be focusing on the character; I must be doing something right with the character if they want to get to know him and find out why he is the way he is.
"It was obviously a different life he led back then," he added. "He's changed it around and obviously Mick hasn't, so it was good to find out what actually happened."
Offering a last teaser over the revelations to come, Roberts confirmed of Kit: "And he's not so innocent, it just shows that he wasn't so innocent back in the day."
It's not just a case of Kit keeping secrets, though, as he soon realises that he could be the biological father of Brody Michaelis (played by Ryan Mulvey) - the teenage son of Lou (Farrel Hegarty).
Discussing how Kit would feel if Brody is revealed to be his son, Roberts pondered: "I don't think you can change a lad, I think the damage has already been done. So if [Brody] is his, it's gonna be kind of a shock to him, although I don't think he thinks anything will change.
"He'll think, 'Mick's his dad, I've got nothing to do with this kid.' If it is his blood, he should have been told about it because I don't think he can necessarily change what's gonna happen with Brody.
"I think it would come as a shock to him, and he'll be upset or angry that Lou never told him that he had a child. He's not ready for a kid, he's not ready for a baby, so how can he be ready for a 16-year-old lad who's already learned off his dad Mick?"
Coronation Street airs the flashback special focusing on a teenage Kit, Mick and Lou on Friday 16th May.
