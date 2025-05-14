Will he pull through his dreadful injuries? And where has Lou disappeared to?

Here are your six must-read Coronation Street spoilers for 19th–23rd May 2025.

1. Craig’s placement ends in horror

Coronation Street.

Craig is thrilled to be joining Kit on his CID placement and arrives for work full of enthusiasm. Despite his excitement, Kit largely ignores him throughout the day, leaving Craig feeling deflated. Encouraged by Lisa to prove himself, the detective hopeful seizes the opportunity to attend a disturbance call alone — but it ends in disaster.

Weatherfield is left stunned when Craig is found covered in blood, and Lisa is horrified when she sees the extent of his injuries. As he’s rushed to intensive care, doctors reveal he has swelling on the brain. Craig briefly regains consciousness and tries to explain what happened, but his condition quickly deteriorates. With his life hanging in the balance, will Craig pull through? And will he be able to tell those around him what really happened?

2. Kit provokes Mick — with terrifying consequences

Coronation Street.

Kit and Mick clash once again, and the cop drops a bombshell by suggesting Lou isn’t as loyal as Mick believes. The comment sends Mick into a rage, and he confronts Lou, who ends up with a head injury. Sean and Gemma grow increasingly concerned when Lou can’t be reached, and Sean decides to change his police statement, revealing that it was Mick who assaulted him and left him for dead...

As Mick spirals, he blames Kit for everything and cuts off contact, vowing to take matters into his own hands. Meanwhile, Lou prepares to flee Weatherfield with her daughters after the nurse suspects her head injury is the result of an abusive relationship, but Mick is already one step ahead. Declaring that Kit has ruined his life, Mick sets out to lure him into a trap...

3. Mick uses Bernie as bait

Coronation Street.

Mick’s vendetta against Kit reaches new heights as he kidnaps Bernie and uses her as leverage. On the waste ground, he holds her hostage and demands Kit come alone. Bernie, fearing for her life, makes an emotional plea and reveals she did try to contact Kit years ago, but his mother wouldn’t allow it.

Will Kit finally forgive his mother after all these years and save her life? Or will Mick turn to violent means to get him to react?

4. The police launch a search for Lou

Coronation Street.

With Tim still looking after Shanice and Joanie, questions mount over Lou’s whereabouts. Last seen fleeing from A&E after a nurse suspected domestic abuse, Lou has well and truly vanished. As the police begin their search, the urgency grows as the race is on to find her while Mick gets more and more erratic. Where is she?

5. The community comes together to support Craig

Coronation Street.

As Craig’s condition remains critical, Lisa receives a call from Jess at the hospital and anxiously awaits news. Meanwhile, Tim, Sally, Gemma and Chesney come together to support one another in the wake of the tragedy, and Kirk informs Beth of what’s happened to Craig. With the community struggling in the aftermath of Craig's attack, they must come together to support each other.

6. Lisa and Carla search for happiness

Coronation Street. ITV

In a week of high drama and emotion, Lisa confides in Carla that after such a time on the Cobbles recently, she’s determined to find happiness wherever she can. But with so much chaos unfolding around her, will that be possible? And what does she have up her sleeve?

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays on ITV1 and ITVX.

