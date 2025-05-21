The outcome of the shocking attack on Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) played out in the latest edition of Coronation Street.

Craig was struck down with a bat by a drunk Mick Michaelis (Joe Layton) on Monday (19th May 2o25), and he was found unconscious and critically injured by Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon).

As Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) arrived, paramedic Asha Alahan (Tanisha Gorey) and a colleague attended the scene and did all they could to keep Craig alive.

DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers) was horrified to find out what had happened to Craig, and she ordered Maria to make a police statement while she stayed with Craig.

Asha and Jess speak to Craig in Coronation Street.

At his bedside, Lisa apologised for sending Craig back on the beat, where he had ended up alone with dangerous Mick.

Maria tried to contact Craig's stepdad, her brother Kirk Sutherland (Andrew Whyment), and he eventually made it to the hospital.

Meanwhile, Gemma Winter-Brown (Dolly-Rose Campbell) was worried for Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty), and rightly so as she had also been attacked by husband Mick.

Lou asked cabbie Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) to take her and her daughters to a women's refuge; but seeing her head wound, he drove them to A&E instead.

There, Craig's colleague Jess (Donnaleigh Bailey) recognised Lou and asked to speak to her about Mick; but Lou snuck out and met with Mick, urging him to hand himself in for the attack on Craig.

Back at the hospital, Craig briefly regained consciousness and tried to explain who had hurt him.

But soon after, Craig took a turn for the worse.

Will he pull through, and will Mick be captured?

Viewers can watch the action unfold now on ITVX, or tonight (Wednesday 21st May 2025) on ITV at 8pm.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

