RadioTimes.com understands that Poyzer will be joining as a guest role as Fiona Morley, Ronnie's ex girlfriend.

It's been said that Fiona will be seen arriving on the street to catch up with her ex boyfriend Ronnie Bailey, as played by Vinta Morgan, after he has split up with his fiancée Debbie Webster, played by Sue Devaney.

Fiona will then be seen revealing her 'dodgy dealings' to Ronnie, and will offer him a business proposition, to sell stolen cars for a vast sum of money.

Ronnie at first agrees to the deal, but will realise he can't go through with it when he is near to selling one to a grieving man.

Sara Poyzer John Phillips/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jonathan Howard's Carl Webster will reportedly ask Fiona to bring him in on the illegal scheme, telling her he will start selling the cars through his brother Kevin’s garage.

Poyzer, who is also known for her work on stage, has played Leonie on The Archers for some time, and has also appeared in Doctor Who Big Finish audio drama The Avenues of Possibility.

Strangely, this is the second time in recent weeks that a star has crossed between The Archers and Coronation Street. Charlotte Jordan, who has played Daisy Midgely in Coronation Street for five years, is going the other way around.

During an appearance on This Morning, she recently confirmed that she would be joining The Archers "very soon", adding that her character will "ruffle some feathers".

