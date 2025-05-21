Coronation Street casts Casualty star as new character – with link to past trauma for Theo
The actor was last seen on screens in 2017.
Richard Winsor is making a gritty return as he joins Coronation Street as part of a new storyline involving Todd and Billy.
Winsor, who many will know from his work on Casualty, is set to join the soap as Noah Hedley, whose entrance has been teased in spoilers for upcoming episodes.
In the spoilers for next week, things take a disturbing turn at Julie's wake, when a man called Noah enters the pub and waves to Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).
Upon spotting this, Theo Silverton (Theo James Cartwright) hurries out and tells Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) that Noah was present during his conversion therapy.
Not much else is known about Noah's character, but RadioTimes.com understands Winsor will be appearing in a guest role capacity.
Winsor played the beloved Caleb 'Cal' Knight in Casualty from 2014 up until 2017, when his character was brutally killed off in heartbreaking scenes as he tried to protect his brother Ethan (George Rainsford).
Coronation Street won't be the first soap Winsor has appeared in, having appeared on Hollyoaks as Father Francis, who had an affair with Carmel McQueen (Gemma Merna).
More details on Theo and Noah's past will likely be revealed in upcoming episodes, with Theo joining the cobbles back in March and striking up a relationship with Todd.
Speaking of his new character ahead of his debut, Cartwright said: "I think Theo is a good guy, he comes in with the best of intentions, as most people do, but he may upset some people with his behaviour."
