Theo Silverton (James Cartwright) is reeling by a shocking face from his past. Elsewhere, Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) has a scheme up his sleeve.

Also, Carla Connor (Alison King) needs to clarify something with girlfriend Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers).

Here are all your Coronation Street spoilers for 26th May - 30th May 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Brody Michaelis breaks into Kit Green's flat

Brody confronts Kit. ITV

Brody tenses as he listens to a message from his dad, and later, Kit returns home to find Brody smashing up his flat, revealing that Mick has assured him he's innocent and that it's a police stitch-up.

Kit calmly tells Brody that the evidence suggests otherwise and that Mick is a violent man.

Brody sees red and charges at Kit, sending him crashing into the wall, and the teen rushes out with his hoodie covering his face when Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) and Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) arrive.

Brody goes on the attack. ITV

The following day, Lisa tells Kit that Bernie has given Brody an alibi, and a fuming Kit confronts Bernie, telling her he must either tell Lisa she was mistaken, or charge Bernie with perverting the course of justice.

Bernie reminds Kit that Brody is family, forcing Kit to admit to Sarah that he slept with Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) and so Brody could be his son.

Kit tells Sarah a secret. ITV

Kit later tells Brody that he's willing to withdraw the burglary charge, if he stays out of trouble so as not to turn out like Mick.

Brody confronts Bernie, wanting to know why she provided him with an alibi.

Will Bernie tell him the truth about Kit?

2. Kit Green makes Mick Michaelis suffer amid plea hearing

Maria sees Gary with Lou. ITV

In his prison cell, Mick lies on the floor after suffering a beating.

As the week continues, Kit tells Sarah that it's Mick's hearing today and he's confident he'll plead guilty.

Lou visits Mick and is shocked to see his injuries. Mick tells her that Kit organised his attack and spelt out that if he doesn't plead guilty, the next beating will be worse.

Lou returns from the hearing and reveals to Brody that his dad pleaded not guilty.

While Brody is thrilled, Lou hasn't the heart to tell him there will be a price to pay.

Will Kit keep his promise and plan a second attack for Mick?

Also this week, Lou is sacked by Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) and bumps into Maria's husband Gary Windass (Mikey North).

Lou tells Gary she's sorry Mick gave him a beating, but she's had plenty herself over the years. Gary feels sorry for Lou and buys her a drink, but how will Maria react?

3. Jason Grimshaw returns amid shock proposal and Julie Carp murder accusations

George pops the question! ITV

Eileen tells Brian Packham (Peter Gunn) and George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) that the drugs found in Julie's system were the painkillers prescribed for her, not Julie.

When Brian makes an innocuous remark, Eileen snaps and bans him from the funeral.

As George tries to comfort Eileen, he feels out of his depth and confides in Todd Grimshaw (Gareth Pierce) that everything he does seems to annoy Eileen.

Look who's back! ITV

The day of the funeral arrives and Eileen hands Brian a letter from Julie.

After reading it, Brian confronts Eileen over Julie's life insurance policy, asking why she failed to mention that she's the only beneficiary.

Eileen assures Brian that she knew nothing about it until after Julie's death.

Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) implies that Eileen planned Julie's death to get hold of her money, and an incensed Eileen rages at George over the fact that Julie's wake is ruined.

Eileen is thrilled to see eldest son Jason ITV

In the pub, the mourners play Julie's dream game and George tells Eileen that his dream is to marry her.

A stunned Eileen is saved from answering by Jason's sudden arrival, but as George hovers and waits for her response, what will Eileen say?

And as we catch up with Jason, what has he been up to in his time away?

4. A blast from Theo Silverton's past arrives

Theo with Todd in Coronation Street ITV

A downcast Theo reveals that his kids never showed up for breakfast as arranged.

When Theo spies something on Todd's phone, he's left troubled. What is it?

Things take a disturbing turn at Julie's wake, when a man called Noah enters the pub and waves to Billy Mayhew (Daniel Brocklebank).

Theo hurries out, and when he tells Todd that Noah was present during his conversion therapy, Todd is appalled.

Will he confront Noah and expose the latter's actions to Billy, who seems to know Noah?

5. Carl Webster makes dodgy deal

It's Carl vs Ronnie. ITV

Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) introduces Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) to his old flame Fiona, and Debbie is put out.

Ronnie assures her that Fiona is just a friend, and Debbie makes out she's not bothered before deciding to play him at his own game and let him think she has a new boyfriend.

Carl warns Ronnie away and bars him from the hotel, and the two men square up.

Carl makes a plan ITV

The following day, Fiona offers Ronnie a job selling on a stolen car, and he gives a customer his best sales pitch.

When the man reveals his wife recently died, though, Ronnie is thrown and refuses to sell the car.

Ronnie claims to Fiona that the customer wasn't interested, but Carl stumbles upon the scene and demands answers.

Carl, Kevin and Abi Webster in Coronation Street. ITV

Before long, Carl is taking advantage of being offered a job at Webster's garage.

With Kevin (Michael Le Vell) and an annoyed Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine) out of the way, Carl calls Fiona and takes delivery of a dodgy car.

Is he operating a scam from unsuspecting Kev's business?

6. Carla Connor has a request for Lisa Swain

Carla and Lisa in Coronation Street. ITV

Carla asks Lisa if she meant what she said about their future.

After a turbulent few months, Lisa had told her partner that she wanted to grab onto happiness.

But what else has Lisa said, and how does Carla feel about the declaration?

