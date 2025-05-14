Young Liam Connor (Charlie Wrenshall) found himself locked in the tool shed at the builder's yard by Mick, where he remained trapped all afternoon and missed his exam at school.

The next day, Liam's parents, Maria (Samia Longchambon) and Gary Windass (Mikey North), were horrified to hear what had happened.

As Mick's boss, Gary stormed off to confront him, and back at the yard, he gave Mick a taste of his own medicine: locking him in the very same place and pretending, for all of one minute, that he was leaving him there all day.

Gary soon released Mick and sacked him, but later, Mick was out for revenge and punched Gary.

As Gary fought back and Mick continued to attack him, Kit stumbled upon the scene, knowing full well that Mick had started the altercation.

But it wasn't until Gary picked up a bottle, intent on using it on Mick, that Kit stepped in and ordered Gary to drop it.

Kit then merely told the pair to walk away, and Gary was incredulous that detective Kit had failed to arrest Mick.

Maria was shocked to see the state of a bloodied Gary, but worse was to come when Kit summoned Gary to the police station to question him over Mick's allegation of 'false imprisonment'.

When Gary demanded to know why Kit was letting Mick off the hook, Kit threatened to go on record with the interview and dish out real consequences for Gary, leaving the latter stuck.

While Gary told Maria that he would be asking Craig Tinker (Colson Smith) for the right person to speak to about corrupt Kit, we saw Mick goading Kit, who attempted to make them "even" over whatever Mick was holding over him.

At his flat, Kit stared at a set of photos of himself and Mick as teenagers, before throwing them in the bin.

Kit's concerned estranged mother Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) arrived, and it wasn't long before she discovered the abandoned photographs.

In Friday's big flashback special, we're set to finally learn what happened between Kit, Mick and Mick's wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) in their youth.

What is their secret?

