The ITV soap has teased that teen Brody (played by Ryan Mulvey) may actually be Kit's son, despite having been brought up by Mick.

Speaking at a recent press event, Layton told RadioTimes.com and other media that Mick doesn't see this betrayal from wife Lou (Farrel Hegarty) coming.

"He's totally blindsided by it, totally blindsided," the actor shared.

"I think that there could well have been transgressions from both Lou and Mick over the years. But for one, [for] Brody not to be his biological son, and two, the father to be Kit, is completely mad [to him] - he had no idea, that's how I played it!"

On his alter ego's reaction, he describes a disturbing scenario as Lou is viciously attacked by her husband, and Mick then turns his attention to Kit.

Kit is in Mick's sights. ITV

"In terms of Kit and Lou: obviously he's devastated and he lashes out at Lou, and then immediately regrets it; and then his eyes are on Kit.

"He becomes fixated on Kit and it becomes about rage and finding a channel to outlet these emotions through."

Coronation Street has confirmed a flashback special focusing on a young Mick, Lou and Kit, airing this week in episodes that precede Mick's furious outburst.

Layton added that this will provide an insight into why Mick is the way he is: "I think if you could give Mick a time machine, and he could go back in time and choices could have been made differently, [he would], which we'll see in this flashback episode," he said.

"The context of that is really important; it doesn't condone in any way his behaviour, but it's really, really complicated, and I think as we get further into the storyline and we learn more about that it will add, hopefully, a bit of light and shade to Mick and the complexity of him as a man and what he's been through."

Expanding on this, Layton added: "Mick is a product of his environment and a product of the way he was raised, and that's reflected in Brody."

Lou is attacked by Mick. ITV

"We've seen how Brody's been acting in the STC, and as an actor it's always a really interesting starting point to think, 'OK, so why is this person like this?'"

The star is proud to be able to explore this, praising the show's history of telling important, issue-based stories that affect real people.

"These stories are really harrowing and really difficult to tell, but I think Coronation Street especially has a really proud legacy of highlighting these kind of stories that are challenging: whether that's coercive control, or toxic relationships, or Debbie's story at the moment, or Mason's story previously.

"The platform that Corrie has, and soaps as a wider genre of entertainment have, is enormous. There's a responsibility to handle things really carefully; so as upsetting and challenging as that material is, I feel lucky to have had the opportunity to be a part of a storyline like that."

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

