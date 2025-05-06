Elsewhere, grieving Eileen Grimshaw (Sue Cleaver) finds herself in trouble over Julie Carp's (Katy Cavanagh) death, but what is going on?

Debbie Webster (Sue Devaney) looks set to reveal her distressing diagnosis, while Roy Cropper (David Neilson) is caught up in Lauren Bolton's (Cait Fitton) drama yet again.

Finally, the Rovers gets a new boss as Glenda Shuttleworth (Jodie Prenger) is put in charge.

Read on for all your Coronation Street spoilers for 12th - 16th May 2025.

6 Coronation Street spoilers next week

1. Gary Windass turns violent as Mick Michaelis leaves Liam Connor terrified

Mick traps Liam. ITV

Mick spits out his tea and Liam laughs, having laced it with washing powder. He's pleased to have got his own back after Mick covered him in cement.

But Mick is determined to make Liam pay and locks the teen in the tool shed, where a frightened Liam calls for help, to no avail.

Mick punches Gary. ITV

The next day, when Mick sends Liam out for bacon sandwiches and he doesn't return, Gary and Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) find him in the café, where Liam reveals that Mick locked him in the tool shed.

Maria is horrified, while Gary heads back to the yard and finds Mick looking for something in the shed.

Gary gives Mick a taste of his own medicine by locking him in, before firing him.

Gary gains the upper hand. ITV

But soon, Mick corners Gary outside and punches him to the ground. Gary grabs an empty bottle and staggers to his feet, but then Kit steps between the two men and orders Gary to let Mick go. What will Gary do next?

Also, Kit is taken aback to find Lou Michaelis (Farrel Hegarty) in the pub, and Lou tells Tracy Barlow (Kate Ford) that she and Kit go way back.

Kit intervenes. ITV

Kit also apologises to new girlfriend Sarah Platt (Tina O'Brien) for neglecting her lately, and he invites her for dinner.

But he'll soon have other priorities, as the truth about Kit's shady alliance with Mick is about to be laid bare...

2. Flashback episode reveals a secret about Kit Green and Mick Michaelis

A younger Mick, Lou and Kit in Coronation Street. ITV

Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) calls at son Kit's flat, hoping he'll open up about what's bothering him.

A special episode will feature flashbacks focusing on Kit's childhood.

We'll see a young Kit finding himself on the wrong side of the law as the ITV soap uncovers what made him the man he is today.

We flick between the teenage years of Kit, Mick and Lou, the secrets that bind them together and their lives as they are in the present day.

Meanwhile, Maria and Lou row over the fight between Gary and Mick, each believing their own husband's version of events.

Gary and Maria accuse Kit of corruption, and Kit paints Gary as the villain as he reminds him he was armed with a bottle during the fight.

Brody may not be Mick's son. ITV

Later, Bernie lets herself into Kit's flat and recalls a photo she found in the bin, demanding to know why Kit is covering for Mick.

Mick and Lou take son Brody (Ryan Mulvey) for a meal to celebrate his release from the STC, unaware that Kit has come to wonder if he could be Brody's biological father!

Is this the case? And what will the past reveal about these characters?

At a recent press event, Roberts described his alter ego as "a lone wolf".

"I think he finds it hard to open up in front of other people. It's hard for him to make friends, especially on the street, because people are wary of him. He's not the nicest person to meet straight away."

Will the flashbacks help us understand why this is?

3. Eileen Grimshaw faces shock murder accusation over Julie Carp

Eileen is stunned. ITV

Kit reveals that the autopsy showed Eileen's painkillers in Julie's system, leaving Eileen shocked and distraught.

Mere days after terminally ill Julie passed away, Eileen confides in partner George Shuttleworth (Tony Maudsley) that she can barely grieve for her beloved sister, because of the stress of knowing she could be wrongly accused of murder.

Will Eileen's name be cleared?

And could this mean that Julie took the painkillers to ease her suffering, without telling Eileen?

Anyone affected by Julie's story can find support via Sarcoma UK or call their support line on freephone 0808 801 0401.

4. Debbie Webster makes an admission as Ronnie Bailey steps in to help her

Debbie wants to protect Ronnie. ITV

At the wedding fayre, the day takes its toll on Debbie, who is struggling to process her diagnosis of vascular dementia.

Leanne Battersby (Jane Danson) moans about the position of the Speed Daal pitch, and Debbie tries to ignore her.

With Maria and Lou at war as Lou skives from her role at the salon's stand at the fayre, and Leanne continuing to groan about the poor position of the restaurant's stand, a floundering Debbie has lost her clipboard and loses her temper.

After Debbie tries to shift the stand herself and cuts her hand in the process, her ex-fiancé, Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan), remains unaware of Debbie's illness as he steps in to take her to A&E for her injury.

Debbie confides in Abi. ITV

But when a nurse needs to ask Debbie about her medical history, she masks her panic and orders a dejected Ronnie to leave.

The following day, Debbie is in the Bistro with sister-in-law Abi Webster (Sally Carman-Duttine), and the pair order soft drinks with lunch, until Debbie sees Ronnie come in and she switches to a large vodka.

A drunken Debbie staggers to the loos, and Abi calls Carl Webster (Jonathan Howard) for help.

As Carl arrives, Debbie tells Abi she's had some bad news.

Will Debbie tell all about her condition, and will Ronnie also hear and realise why she really dumped him?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

5. Roy Cropper is caught in the crossfire of Lauren Bolton's row with Betsy Swain

Roy ends up with sauce on his face! ITV

Lauren confesses to Bobby Crawford (Jack Carroll) that she had no choice but to use the £500 he gave her for a deposit on a flat.

Bobby declares their friendship over and leaves, and Lauren is devastated.

As the week continues, Betsy Swain (Sydney Martin) rounds on Lauren in the café over her treatment of Bobby.

A row soon ensues, and Lauren accidentally squirts ketchup all over Roy!

Will Lauren and Bobby make up, and will Roy's run-in with ketchup lead Lauren to re-evaluate her temper?

6. All change at the Rovers as Glenda Shuttleworth gets a promotion

Jenny Connor stares sadly at the Rovers in Coronation Street. ITV

Jenny Connor (Sally Ann Matthews) packs up her things and moves in with Rita Tanner (Barbara Knox).

With Jenny having left the Rovers and Ryan Connor (Ryan Prescott) now working for Debbie, Carla Connor (Alison King) promotes Glenda to manager.

But when Glenda tells Carla that she's short-staffed at the pub, will Carla hire a new barmaid for the job?

And is this really the end of Jenny's association with her beloved Rovers?

