After undergoing tests for dementia, Debbie was accompanied by younger half-brother Carl (Jonathan Howard) to a follow-up appointment.

At the private clinic, Debbie was told that she has vascular dementia, and that there was no medication available to treat the illness.

Debbie was informed that with a healthy lifestyle, she could continue to live a normal life for the time being.

Carl is by Debbie's side when she receives her diagnosis. ITV

But Carl was shocked when the doctor merely offered Debbie leaflets and advice to take care of her finances before the dementia took its toll, while Debbie struggled to take in the news.

Outside, Debbie had some time alone, only to be accosted by a confused older woman who asked Debbie to look after her handbag, as she feared her belongings were going to be stolen.

The woman's daughter found her, and as she calmed her down, she shared to Debbie that her mother had vascular dementia.

Faced with a glimpse of what her future may look like, a shaken Debbie snapped at fiancé Ronnie Bailey (Vinta Morgan) over the phone.

While Carl dealt with his own upset by making a pass at sister-in-law Abi (Sally Carman-Duttine), who turned him down, Debbie opted to break up with an oblivious Ronnie, desperate to protect him from having to become her carer.

Debbie lied that she didn't love Ronnie, and kept her composure until she broke down in Carl's arms.

But will Ronnie discover the painful truth behind Debbie's choice?

Anyone affected by Debbie's storyline can visit Dementia UK or call its helpline on 0800 888 6678.

