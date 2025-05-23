His character will leave the cobbles next year as part of a major new storyline that’s yet to be disclosed, according to The Sun.

Discussing his departure, Brocklebank said: "I have been working on Corrie for a quarter of my life.

"I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.

"I love everyone who works on this show and whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds."

ITV

Last year, viewers watched Billy battle with grief following the death of his beloved partner Paul (Peter Ash), who had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

While he appeared to have turned a corner in recent months, he's now set to be written out of the soap.

Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks added: "Billy will be involved in a major storyline over the coming months, which will see him tested in ways he never imagined, as friendships and his faith are pushed to the limit.

"We’re incredibly sad to bid farewell to Dan, who has been fantastic in some of Corrie’s biggest storylines over the past few years, most notably Paul’s MND. An actor of immeasurable talent and skill, and an absolute treasure behind the scenes – he will be missed by all of us on the cobbles."

RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for further comment.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

2025 has already seen some major departures on the cobbles, with recent exits including David Platt’s son Max Turner (Paddy Bever), Rovers barmaid Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and the moving final days of Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh).

Read more:

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.