Coronation Street star confirms exit from soap after 11 years in latest cast departure
"I have adored every minute."
Coronation Street actor Daniel Brocklebank has confirmed that he is leaving the ITV soap.
The actor, who plays local vicar Billy Mayhew and the adoptive father of Summer Spellman (Harriet Bibby), has been a staple on the show for the past 11 years.
His character will leave the cobbles next year as part of a major new storyline that’s yet to be disclosed, according to The Sun.
Discussing his departure, Brocklebank said: "I have been working on Corrie for a quarter of my life.
"I have adored every minute I have been in that building and have never not looked forward to going into work.
"I love everyone who works on this show and whilst I am sad to be going, I am equally excited to see what the future holds."
Last year, viewers watched Billy battle with grief following the death of his beloved partner Paul (Peter Ash), who had been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
While he appeared to have turned a corner in recent months, he's now set to be written out of the soap.
Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks added: "Billy will be involved in a major storyline over the coming months, which will see him tested in ways he never imagined, as friendships and his faith are pushed to the limit.
"We’re incredibly sad to bid farewell to Dan, who has been fantastic in some of Corrie’s biggest storylines over the past few years, most notably Paul’s MND. An actor of immeasurable talent and skill, and an absolute treasure behind the scenes – he will be missed by all of us on the cobbles."
RadioTimes.com has contacted ITV for further comment.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
2025 has already seen some major departures on the cobbles, with recent exits including David Platt’s son Max Turner (Paddy Bever), Rovers barmaid Daisy Midgeley (Charlotte Jordan) and the moving final days of Julie Carp (Katy Cavanagh).
Read more:
- Coronation Street's Charlie Condou open to return more than 10 years after exit
- Coronation Street's Joe Layton reveals Mick's fury over paternity twist: "He becomes fixated on Kit"
- 6 Coronation Street spoilers next week: Flashback special reveals shock Kit Green and Mick Michaelis secret
- Jacob Roberts teases Kit's blackmail twist and Coronation Street flashback reveal
- Farrel Hegarty on Lou's 'blind love' for volatile Mick in Coronation Street
Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.
Add Coronation Street to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Molly Moss is a Trends Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest trends across TV, film and more. She has an MA in Newspaper Journalism and has previously written for publications including The Guardian, The Times and The Sun Online.