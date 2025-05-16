"I think, on a show like Coronation Street – I don't know how long I was there altogether, five years or something? You always feel like you're part of that family, and it is a family there, because people have been there for so long.

"I left because it wasn't working for my life at the time. My family are down here. My kids were small. They're based in London, and it felt like it was time to go, and I wanted to do other things. I'd never planned on being there for a long time.

"But my kids are older now, and yeah, I think if there was a reason for Marcus to come back, yeah, sure. Why not?"

He added: "When I left, they always said, ‘We’re leaving the door open. We're not killing you off,’, because I think he was a popular character. So never say never!"

As of now, Condou is set to star in Doctor Who's upcoming Interstellar Song Contest episode, with the anticipated episode set to crossover with the iconic Eurovision Song Contest.

The synopsis for the Doctor Who episode reads: "The Doctor's quest to get Belinda back home to Earth leads to a space station hosting the famous song contest. But a harmless night of fun soon becomes a battle to survive."

As of now, Condou's character details have been kept under wraps, but he'll be starring in the episode alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu.

Many will remember Condou for his portrayal of Marcus in Corrie, though, with the sonographer being involved in plenty of storylines over the years, having been in a relationship with Sean (Antony Cotton), breaking up and then reigniting their spark some years later.

In his time on the soap, Marcus then went on to have a relationship with Maria (Samia Longchambon) then Todd (Bruno Langley) but left in an emotional turn of events when he spotted Todd kissing someone else.

Deciding to leave Weatherfield for London, that's the last we saw of the character back in 2014 – but could Marcus return? We'll just have to wait and see.

