There were disturbing scenes in the latest edition of Coronation Street, as Craig Tinker's (Colson Smith) life hung in the balance.

While PC Craig was excited to begin shadowing DC Kit Green (Jacob Roberts), Kit was distracted by a realisation that he could have fathered Lou Michaelis's (Farrel Hegarty) teenage son, Brody (Ryan Mulvey).

When Kit's biological mother, Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove), caught Brody stealing from the shop, Kit ordered him to apologise, and after demanding his date of birth, Kit let him go.

Mick attacked Lou in Coronation Street. ITV

Kit was now armed with the knowledge that his suspicions could be true, although Lou insisted that Mick was Brody's dad.

When Mick confronted Kit over apprehending Brody, Kit made a comment about Lou's loyalty, and the penny dropped about Brody as Mick violently confronted a terrified Lou.

When Fiz Dobbs (Jennie McAlpine) heard the commotion, she called the authorities and Craig, abandoned by a snappy Kit but encouraged by DS Lisa Swain (Vicky Myers), checked out the report.

Lou convinced Craig all was well, but he soon heard her screams and viewers saw her left in distress with a head wound.

Without any back-up, Craig chased after Mick, who was out for Kit's blood as he drank alcohol while driving off in his van with a bat.

Craig pulled Mick over and attempted to breathalyse a hostile Mick, who became convinced that Craig was in corrupt Kit's pocket and knocked the breathalyser out of the officer's hand.

As Mick pulled out the bat, Craig tried to talk him down, but Mick brutally hit him with it, leaving an unconscious and bleeding Craig for dead as he fled the scene.

Will Craig survive the attack?

