Of course, the delay should come as no great shock given that the BBC always prioritises Eurovision, and Casualty will return to its regular scheduling pattern thereafter.

The synopsis for the next episode, which is the 10th of the current run, reads: "Rida suffers a traumatic day when Mr Whitelaw’s mask begins to slip, Flynn fights to save Anna’s life, Rash defends a patient, and Indie helps Iain on a special mission."

Coverage of the Eurovision Grand Final will kick off on BBC One at 8pm and run until midnight, with Graham Norton once again back as commentator for UK audiences and Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa serving as the UK's official spokesperson – after the sci-fi series airs its own Eurovision-inspired episode The Interstellar Song Contest.

That said, even Doctor Who isn't assured of a spot on the BBC One schedule this week. If the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Crystal Palace earlier in the day goes to extra time, it will be forced to make way – although Whovians can watch the instalment on iPlayer as normal from 8am.

The presenters of this year's Eurovision are stand-up comedian Hazel Brugger, TV presenter Michelle Hunziker and contest veteran Sandra Studer.

The UK's entry is trio Remember Monday, who will be competing against 25 other nations with their song What the Hell Just Happened?

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, the group – comprised of best friends Lauren Byrne, Holly-Anne Hull and Charlotte Steele – told RadioTimes.com and other press that they "can't be for everyone".

Remember Monday. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

They explained: "I think you do just kind of have to accept, as an artist, that what you do isn't going to be loved by everyone. There are people out there that don't like Taylor Swift – I think they're a bit crazy, but they do exist. So, you know, we can't be for everyone, and that's fine."

Sweden – who have won the contest a joint-record seven times – are currently listed as favourites to secure another victory with the song Bara bada bastu, performed by KAJ.

Meanwhile, other nations considered to be in with a shot of the big prize include Austria, the Netherlands and France.

Casualty continues at 8:10pm on Saturday 24th May on BBC One and iPlayer. Previous episodes are available to stream on iPlayer now.

