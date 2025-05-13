The final will follow the two semi-finals taking place this week on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, which will determine which of the 20 countries will make it to the final stage on Saturday night.

So, when exactly will the Grand Final of the competition be taking place? Read on for everything you need to know.

When is the Eurovision 2025 final?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final will take place on Saturday 17th May.

It will be held at St Jakobshalle in Switzerland, marking the third time the nation has hosted the song contest.

As ever, 26 acts will perform on the night, all hoping to take home the title of Eurovision champion!

Eurovision Song Contest 2025 finalists

Remember Monday. Joe Maher/Getty Images

So far, six acts are automatically through to the final, due to being a member of the Big Five or winning last year's competition:

France - ICH Komme - Erika Vikman

- ICH Komme - Erika Vikman Germany - Freedom - Mariam Shengelia

- Freedom - Mariam Shengelia Italy - Volevo Essere Un Duro - Lucio Corsi

- Volevo Essere Un Duro - Lucio Corsi Spain - ESA DIVA - Melody

- ESA DIVA - Melody United Kingdom - What the Hell Just Happened? - Remember Monday

- What the Hell Just Happened? - Remember Monday Switzerland - Voyage - Zoë Më

We'll be sure to keep this page updated once the qualified entrants are revealed!

How to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final

For audiences in the United Kingdom, the final will air on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 17th May at 8pm.

Graham Norton will be providing commentary on the night for the BBC, while Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer will present live from Basel.

How to vote in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final

Voting opens during the Eurovision Grand Final just before the first song is performed, and remains open until approximately 40 minutes after the last song has been presented.

Who is performing at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final?

While the exact performances for the Grand Final are yet to be confirmed, Swiss broadcaster SRG SSR has announced that Nemo, Baby Lasagna, Käärijä, Luca Hänni, Gjon's Tears, Destiny, Efendi, The Roo, and Jørgen Olsen of The Olsen Brothers will be making appearances throughout the contest.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

