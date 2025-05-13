First stop is the semi-finals: with tonight's (13th May) first heat securing 10 countries their place in the big show.

They will join last year's winners Switzerland, as well as the 'Big Five' – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom – in the final fight.

Unfortunately, that does mean that some acts have been eliminated, and will go home empty-handed.

So who can we expect to perform on Saturday night? Here's how the finale line-up looks so far.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Which countries have qualified for the Grand Final?

Remember Monday BBC/BBC Studios/Rob Parfitt

The Eurovision Song Contest finale will be made up of 26 acts.

These are:

Who has been eliminated from the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 so far?

Mamagama SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

Unfortunately, not everyone made it through to the first semi-finals, with the following acts now out of the running:

Which Eurovision performers are yet to compete in the semi-finals?

ADONXS Joe Maher/Getty Images)

The second semi-final for Eurovision 2025 will take place on Thursday, May 15th, where the final 10 spots in the finale will be filled.

The acts who will be competing for their spot, and their place in the running order, are:

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

