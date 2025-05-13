Who has qualified for the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final so far?
Here's who will be battling out for the win on Saturday night's live show.
The Eurovision Song Contest is upon us and already countries are being knocked out of the running as the semi-finals kick off.
With just 20 places available in the Grand Final on Saturday night in Basel, Switzerland, the heat is on for the acts to put their best foot forward and secure those all-important votes.
First stop is the semi-finals: with tonight's (13th May) first heat securing 10 countries their place in the big show.
They will join last year's winners Switzerland, as well as the 'Big Five' – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom – in the final fight.
Unfortunately, that does mean that some acts have been eliminated, and will go home empty-handed.
So who can we expect to perform on Saturday night? Here's how the finale line-up looks so far.
Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Which countries have qualified for the Grand Final?
The Eurovision Song Contest finale will be made up of 26 acts.
These are:
- Switzerland -'Voyage' by Zoë Më (winner's qualification)
- France - 'Maman' by Louane (automatic qualification)
- Germany - 'Baller' by Abor & Tynna (automatic qualification)
- Italy - 'Volevo Essere Un Duro' by Lucio Corsi (automatic qualification)
- Spain - 'Esa diva' by Melody (automatic qualification)
- United Kingdom - 'What The Hell Just Happened?' by Remember Monday (automatic qualification)
- Norway: 'Lighter' by Kyle Alessandro
- Albania: 'Zjerm' by Shkodra Elektronike
- Sweden: 'Bara Bada Bastu' by KAJ
- Iceland: 'RÓA' by VÆB
- Netherlands: 'C’est La Vie' by Claude
- Poland: 'GAJA' by Justyna Steczkowska
- San Marino: Tutta L'Italia by Gabry Ponte
- Estonia: 'Espresso Macchiato' by Tommy Cash
- Portugal: 'Deslocado' by NAPA
- Ukraine: 'Bird of Pray' by Ziferblat
Who has been eliminated from the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 so far?
Unfortunately, not everyone made it through to the first semi-finals, with the following acts now out of the running:
- Slovenia: 'How Much Time Do We Have Left' by Klemen
- Belgium: 'Strobe Lights' by Red Sebastian
- Azerbaijan: 'Run With U' by Mamagama
- Croatia: 'Poison Cake' by Marko Bošnjak
- Cyprus: 'Shh' by Theo Evan
Which Eurovision performers are yet to compete in the semi-finals?
The second semi-final for Eurovision 2025 will take place on Thursday, May 15th, where the final 10 spots in the finale will be filled.
The acts who will be competing for their spot, and their place in the running order, are:
- Australia: 'Milkshake Man' by Go-Jo
- Monetenegro: 'Dobrodošli' by Nina Žižić
- Ireland: 'Laika Party' by EMMY
- Latvia: 'Bur Man Laimi' by Tautumeitas
- Armenia: 'SURVIVOR' by PARG
- Austria: 'Wasted Love' by JJ
- Greece: 'Asteromáta' by Klavdia
- Lithuania: 'Tavo Akys' by Katarsis
- Malta: 'SERVING' by Miriana Conte
- Georgia: 'Freedom' by Mariam Shengelia
- Denmark: 'Hallucination' by Sissal
- Czechia: 'Kiss Kiss Goodbye' by ADONXS
- Luxembourg: 'La Poupée Monte Le Son' by Laura Thorn
- Israel: 'New Day Will Rise' by Yuval Raphael
- Serbia: 'Mila' by Princ
- Finland: 'ICH KOMME' by Erika Vikman
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.
You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Tilly Pearce is a freelance TV journalist whose coverage ranges from reality shows like Love Is Blind to sci-fi shows like Fallout. She is an NCTJ Gold Standard accredited journalist, who has previously worked as Deputy TV Editor (maternity cover) at Digital Spy, and Deputy TV & Showbiz Editor at Daily Express US.