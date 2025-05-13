The Eurovision Song Contest is upon us and already countries are being knocked out of the running as the semi-finals kick off.

With just 20 places available in the Grand Final on Saturday night in Basel, Switzerland, the heat is on for the acts to put their best foot forward and secure those all-important votes.

First stop is the semi-finals: with tonight's (13th May) first heat securing 10 countries their place in the big show.

They will join last year's winners Switzerland, as well as the 'Big Five' – France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom – in the final fight.

Unfortunately, that does mean that some acts have been eliminated, and will go home empty-handed.

So who can we expect to perform on Saturday night? Here's how the finale line-up looks so far.

Eurovision Song Contest 2025: Which countries have qualified for the Grand Final?

The Eurovision Song Contest finale will be made up of 26 acts.

These are:

Who has been eliminated from the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 so far?

Unfortunately, not everyone made it through to the first semi-finals, with the following acts now out of the running:

Which Eurovision performers are yet to compete in the semi-finals?

The second semi-final for Eurovision 2025 will take place on Thursday, May 15th, where the final 10 spots in the finale will be filled.

The acts who will be competing for their spot, and their place in the running order, are:

  1. Australia: 'Milkshake Man' by Go-Jo
  2. Monetenegro: 'Dobrodošli' by Nina Žižić
  3. Ireland: 'Laika Party' by EMMY
  4. Latvia: 'Bur Man Laimi' by Tautumeitas
  5. Armenia: 'SURVIVOR' by PARG
  6. Austria: 'Wasted Love' by JJ
  7. Greece: 'Asteromáta' by Klavdia
  8. Lithuania: 'Tavo Akys' by Katarsis
  9. Malta: 'SERVING' by Miriana Conte
  10. Georgia: 'Freedom' by Mariam Shengelia
  11. Denmark: 'Hallucination' by Sissal
  12. Czechia: 'Kiss Kiss Goodbye' by ADONXS
  13. Luxembourg: 'La Poupée Monte Le Son' by Laura Thorn
  14. Israel: 'New Day Will Rise' by Yuval Raphael
  15. Serbia: 'Mila' by Princ
  16. Finland: 'ICH KOMME' by Erika Vikman

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

