Now in its 69th year, Eurovision is back and bigger than ever, and will be hosted in the city of Basel in Switzerland as 37 acts from different nations take centre stage, all in the hopes of becoming the next champion!

While the televised moments of the contest are the main event, there is a whole host of content available in the coming days to help you get in the Eurovision spirit.

Keen to get your Eurovision fix? Scroll down to find out where you can watch this year's competition and more.

Semi-final 1

Scott Mills and Rylan Clark. BBC/BBC Studios

Airing: Tuesday 13th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer

The semi-finals will be broadcast live on BBC One and iPlayer, featuring commentary from Rylan and Scott Mills, live from Basel.

In the first semi-final, Iceland, Poland, Slovenia, Estonia, Ukraine, Sweden, Portugal, Norway, Belgium, Azerbaijan, San Marino, Albania, Netherlands, Croatia and Cyprus will all compete for a spot in the final.

The 'Big Five' countries performing and voting in the first semi-final are Italy and Spain, and last year's winners, Switzerland.

Semi-final 2

Airing: Thursday 15th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer

The second semi-final will see Australia, Montenegro, Ireland, Latvia, Armenia, Austria, Greece, Lithuania, Malta, Georgia, Denmark, Czechia, Luxembourg, Israel, Serbia and Finland take centre stage.

France, Germany and the United Kingdom are the remaining 'Big Five' countries who will perform.

During this semi-final, viewers in the UK will be able to vote for their favourites and 10 acts from each semi-final will be picked to go through to Saturday night's final.

Grand final

Airing: Saturday 17th May at 8pm on BBC One iPlayer

Graham Norton will be providing commentary on the night of the grand final, offering his unique insights on the countries performing.

Hazel Brugger, Michelle Hunziker and Sandra Studer will be presenting.

When Graham Met Remember Monday

Graham Norton and Remember Monday. BBC/BBC Studios/Sam McMahon

Airing: Friday 9th May at 10:40pm on BBC One and iPlayer

The one-off special will see Graham Norton in conversation with the UK's Eurovision 2025 entry, Remember Monday.

In the candid chat, Graham gets all the gossip from the talented trio as they share their excitement before they head to Basel.

Doctor Who - The Interstellar Song Contest

Airing: Saturday 17th May

The sixth episode of the new season of Doctor Who will be a Eurovision-themed one, as the Doctor and Belinda Chandra travel to the 803rd Interstellar Song Contest, co-hosted by Rylan.

Along for the ride is Graham Norton, with stars of stage and screen Freddie Fox, Kadiff Kirwan, Charlie Condou and Miriam-Teak Lee also in the episode.

BBC Radio 2

Monday 12th - Friday 16th May

The Scott Mills Breakfast Show

From 6:30am to 9:30am, Scott is broadcasting his show live from Basel, where he'll be catching up with Graham Norton, Rylan, Remember Monday and some of this year's other entries.

Tuesday 13th and Thursday 15th May

Eurovision semi-finals

Sara Cox makes her Eurovision commentary booth return as she co-hosts alongside Richie Anderson on both semi-finals from 8pm to 11pm.

Wednesday 14th May

Sara Cox

From 4pm to 7pm, Sara will be presenting her Teatime show live from the centre of Basel.

Sara Cox and Richie Anderson. BBC/BBC Studios

Friday 16th May

Sophie Ellis Bextor's Eurovision Kitchen Disco

Sophie Ellis-Bextor is throwing the ultimate Eurovision party with music from Loreen, Verka, Gina G and plenty of other Eurodance hits from 9pm to 11pm.

Saturday 17th May

Sounds of the '60s

In the early hours Tony Blackburn brings two hours of jam-packed hits from the '60s. And from 6am to 8am, he'll play every UK Eurovision entry from 1960 to 1969.

Dermot O'Leary

Dermot will be playing some classic Eurovision vinyl and chatting to Rylan from 8am to 10am as Super Saturday on BBC Radio 2 commences.

Romesh Ranganathan

Back again for more Eurovision is Romesh and from 10am to 1pm, he'll be joined by Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins to get excited for the finale.

Zoe Ball

From 1pm to 3pm, Zoe Ball will be playing her favourite Eurovision tracks from previous years and crossing live to Scott Mills and Rylan to get a taste of the build-up in Basel.

Your Ultimate 21st Century Eurovision Song

Michelle Visage will be presenting Your Ultimate 21st Century Eurovision Song from 3pm to 5pm. The show is a top 40 countdown cavalcade of songs from the Eurovision Song Contests from 2000 to 2024.

Remember Monday. BBC/BBC Studios/Rob Parfitt

All Request Eurovision with Owain Wyn Evans

As the grand final draws closer, from 5pm to 8pm, Owain Wyn Evans will be hearing Eurovision parties across the country and playing three hours of requests from listeners.

Scott & Rylan's commentary live from stadium

It's time for the show! From 8pm to 11:30pm, Rylan and Scott Mills will be hosting Radio 2 and BBC Sounds' live coverage of the 2025 Eurovision grand final.

Eurovision After Party with Richie Anderson

From 11:30pm to 2am, Richie Anderson presents Radio 2's Eurovision After Party, discussing what happened in the final and hearing from listeners about what they thought.

BBC Sounds

Scott Mills Remember Monday

Your Ultimate 21st Century Eurovision Song – The Extras

Pop Top 10 – Icons of Eurovision

Your Ultimate ABBA Song

In The Studio Podcast and Radio Show with Luke Black

BBC iPlayer

When ABBA Came To Britain

ABBA at the BBC

Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final 1974

Top of the Pops: Eurovision Special

The Big Eurovision Party

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May. The final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

