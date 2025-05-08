As Eurovision kicks off for 2025, read on for everything you need to know about Iceland's entry Væb.

Who are Iceland's Eurovision 2025 entry Væb?

Væb. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Væb are the second sibling duo at this year's Eurovision, made up of brothers Hálfdán Helgi Matthíasson and Matthías Davíð Matthíasson. The brothers come from a musical family, with both their parents being professional musicians.

Væb were selected to represent Iceland in Eurovision 2025 after winning the country's pre-selection competition called Söngvakeppnin, after being the favourite of both the jury and the public vote.

This came after the brothers tasted disappointment the previous year, when they made it to the final of the same pre-selection competition but finished in fourth place and narrowly missed out on the opportunity to represent their country in 2024.

How old are Væb?

Hálfdán is the elder brother at 21 years old while Matthías is 20 years old, making them some of the youngest participants in this year's competition.

What nationality are Væb?

The Matthíasson brothers are Icelandic and are from Kópavogur, Iceland.

What have Væb said about representing Iceland at Eurovision 2025?

Upon the announcement that the brothers would be representing their country at this year's competition, they very coyly said, "We are Væb and we're competing for Iceland in Eurovision. Yes, for some reason that's happening," before shouting enthusiastically, "Let's go!"

The boys tried to play it cool but are clearly very excited.

What is Iceland's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Væb will be performing their song Róa, which has been described as an "electro-pop sea shanty".

It was written by Gunnar Björn Gunnarsson and Ingi Þór Garðarsson alongside the brothers themselves. Upon its release in January, the song reached number one in the Icelandic charts.

Where did Iceland come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Hera Björk. Jessica Gow/TT/Getty Images

Iceland did not qualify for the Eurovision 2024 final after Hera Björk only placed 15th in the semi-final with her song Scared of Heights.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

