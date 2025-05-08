Spain is part of the "Big 5", which is the name colloquially given to the five countries who make the biggest financial contribution to Eurovision and therefore automatically qualify for the final.

The 2025 competition is being held in Basel, Switzerland, this year following Nemo's win with the epic song The Code in 2024.

Read on for everything you need to know about Melody, Spain's Eurovision entry for 2025.

Who is Spain Eurovision 2025 entry Melody?

Melody. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Instagram: @soyyomelody

TikTok: @soyyomelody

Melodía Ruiz Gutiérrez began her music career when she only 10 years old with the release of her song El Baile Del Gorila, which became one of the biggest hits of 2001. Over her 24-year career, she has released six albums.

Melody was selected to represent Spain in Eurovision 2025 after winning the country's pre-selection competition called Benidorm Fest, after being the favourite of both the jury and the public vote. And as Spain is one of the "Big 5", Melody went straight through to the Eurovision final.

How old is Melody?

Melody is 34 years old.

What nationality is Melody?

Melody is Spanish and was born in Dos Hermanas, a town just south of Seville.

What has Melody said about representing Spain at Eurovision 2025?

Melody described being selected to represent Spain at Eurovision 2025 as a "fantasy".

She expressed her excitement and gratitude in an Instagram post, saying: "I wanted to wait a few days to make this post so I could be even more aware of all we've experienced these past days. I have to confess that I am writing to you and crying at the same time, I have no words to describe how grateful I am.

"It's been months of dedication and I want to thank the whole team that has accompanied me in this authentic adventure, without you it wouldn't have been possible."

What is Spain's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Melody will be representing Spain in Eurovision with the Spanish-language song Esa Diva, which, believe it or not, is about being a diva - because divahood transcends all language barriers.

The Spanish singer has teased that fans can expect a slightly different version of the song than they are used to. "We will make some changes so that Europe understands it better. Musically, we have room to create something even more striking, and I believe the final version will surprise everyone," she said.

Melody co-wrote the song alongside Joy Deb, best known for co-writing Sweden’s 2015 Eurovision winner Heroes, as well as Peter Boström and Thomas G:son, the duo behind Loreen’s two Eurovision victories with Euphoria and Tattoo.

Where did Spain come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Nebulossa. Gabriel Luengas/Europa Press via Getty Images

Spain were represented by Nebulossa at Eurovision 2024 and came in 22nd place at the Grand Final after scoring only 30 points.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.