The singer-songwriter is the youngest in the competition at just 19 years old, and will be hoping to climb to the top of the leaderboard.

So, just who is Kyle Alessandro and what will he be singing? Read on to find out more.

Who is Norway Eurovision 2025 entry Kyle Alessandro?

Kyle Alessandro. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Instagram: @kyle.alessandro

TikTok: @ballessandro

Kyle Alessandro is a singer-songwriter who first began his career at just 10 years old after participating in the Norwegian version of Britain's Got Talent.

In 2023, Kyle took part in Melody Grand Prix in a bid to perform at Eurovision, as part of collective group Umami Tsunami - but finished in last place.

Two years later, Kyle returned to the stage as a solo artist and won the competition, earning his spot in the Eurovision 2025 Song Contest.

How old is Kyle Alessandro?

Kyle Alessandros is 19 years old, making him the youngest participant in this year's contest.

What nationality is Kyle Alessandro?

Kyle Alessandro is Norwegian, having been born in Levangke, a town in Norway, and grown up in Steinkjer.

What has Kyle Alessandro said about representing Norway at Eurovision 2025?

For Kyle, taking part in Eurovision has "always" been his "biggest dream", he said in an interview with Eurovision World.

Asked why it's his dream, Kyle said: "I don't know, actually, I just know it is. My family recalls these stories of little me, in front of the TV and pointing into it whenever it was Eurovision time."

What is Norway's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Kyle Alessandro will be representing Eurovision with the song Lighter. Adam Christopher Allskog and Helgesen Villalobos penned the song alongside Kyle.

You can watch the full music video below.

Where did Norway come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Gåte. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Norway made it to the final of Eurovision last year, and came in 25th place with 16 points. It marked the country's 12th last-place finish in the final.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

