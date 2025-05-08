And for France, one of the "Big Five" meaning they automatically qualify for the final, the odds are looking pretty good, with the country currently batting at third favourite to win the overall competition.

France has a great track record in the singing competition, having won Eurovision a total of five times with their first victory in 1958 and the latest in 1977.

And hoping to bring the Eurovision Song Contest back to French soil for the first time in nearly 50 years is Louane. Scroll on to learn more about France's Eurovision entry for 2o25.

Who is France's Eurovision 2025 entry Louane?

Louane. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Instagram: @‌watchoutforthetornado

TikTok: @watchoutforthetornado

Louane, whose real name is Anne Peichart, is already a notable figure in the French music scene. She first appeared in the public eye after taking part in the French music competition L'École des stars, but really rose to fame after competing on the second season of France's The Voice when she was 16 years old where she had all four coaches turn around for her.

Since then she has had quite a prominent career, having been the opening act for the French leg of Jessie J's 2015 tour and provided vocals for The Chainsmokers song It Won't Kill Ya.

How old is Louane?

Louane is 28 years old.

What nationality is Louane?

Louane is French and was born in Sainte-Catherine, Pas-de-Calais.

What has Louane said about representing France at Eurovision 2025?

After it was announced that Louane would be representing France at Eurovision 2025, she celebrated the news on her social media, saying: "I’m so moved and proud to represent France at Eurovision. This is a dream come true. Thank you so much for all your support and love. We’re about to live an incredible adventure together."

What is France's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Louane will be representing France in this year's Eurovision Song Contest with maman. The Eurovision song is a tribute to her mum who died in 2014 after a long battle with cancer when Louane was only 17.

The song was written by Louane herself alongside Tristan Salvati, who also produced it. The song's lyrics explore Louane's grief of losing her mother at such a young age and follow her journey into motherhood herself.

A song of the same name was originally released on Louane's debut album Chambre 12 in 2015 but the singer has since confirmed that despite the same name, the songs are different: "It's a sequel, of course. There are a few words in common between the two, but they're two different songs.

"For the first time, I'm finally well. And this new song exists for that reason. I'd like it to be the only thing we remember, rather than dwelling on the past."

Louane announced she would be performing the song at Eurovision 2025 in an emotional Instagram reel made up of photos of her as a child and ending with a photo of her and her mother singing together.

It was captioned: "You told me we were light years from imaging it could be possible but you dreamt of it, I dreamt it too. Of that life, of that moment. You dreamt of seeing me there, Mommy, without ever knowing it could happen one day.

"Sure you're proud, sure you're watching from afar. So, you know what? I'm going to do it for us. For our dreams. I'm going to represent France at the Eurovision Song Contest."

Where did France come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Slimane. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

France came in fourth place at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024, with a total of 445 points. French singer Slimane represented the county with the song Mon Amour.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

