Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final running order – Who is performing when?
The final is almost here!
There is just one day to go before the conclusion of Eurovision 2025, with the champion of the 69th annual song contest to be revealed after a night of thrilling performances.
The last two semi-finals saw 20 acts qualify for the final, along with the Big Five and winning country already having an automatic spot in the final – but only one can emerge victorious.
Tomorrow night (17th May) will see 26 performances, along with some exciting interval acts, as the biggest night in European music returns once more.
Keen to know when your favourites will be gracing the stage? Scroll on for the running order of the Eurovision 2025 final.
Eurovision 2025 Grand Final running order
Below you can find the running order of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.
- Norway, Kyle Alessandro
- Luxembourg, Laura Thorn
- Estonia, Tommy Cash
- Israel, Yuval Raphael
- Lithuania, Katarsis
- Spain, Melody
- Ukraine, Ziferblat
- United Kingdom, Remember Monday
- Austria, JJ
- Iceland, VÆB
- Latvia, Tautumeitas
- Netherlands, Claude
- Finland, Erika Vikman
- Italy, Lucio Corsi
- Poland, Justyna Steczkowska
- Germany, Abor & Tynna
- Greece, Klavdia
- Armenia, PARG
- Switzerland, Zoë Më
- Malta, Miriana Conte
- Portugal, NAPA
- Denmark, Sissal
- Sweden, KAJ
- France, Louane
- San Marino, Gabry Ponte
- Albania, Shkodra Elektronike
The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final airs on Saturday 17th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.
You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.