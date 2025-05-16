There is just one day to go before the conclusion of Eurovision 2025, with the champion of the 69th annual song contest to be revealed after a night of thrilling performances.

The last two semi-finals saw 20 acts qualify for the final, along with the Big Five and winning country already having an automatic spot in the final – but only one can emerge victorious.

Tomorrow night (17th May) will see 26 performances, along with some exciting interval acts, as the biggest night in European music returns once more.

Keen to know when your favourites will be gracing the stage? Scroll on for the running order of the Eurovision 2025 final.

Eurovision 2025 Grand Final running order

FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images
JJ. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Below you can find the running order of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

  1. Norway, Kyle Alessandro
  2. Luxembourg, Laura Thorn
  3. Estonia, Tommy Cash
  4. Israel, Yuval Raphael
  5. Lithuania, Katarsis
  6. Spain, Melody
  7. Ukraine, Ziferblat
  8. United Kingdom, Remember Monday
  9. Austria, JJ
  10. Iceland, VÆB
  11. Latvia, Tautumeitas
  12. Netherlands, Claude
  13. Finland, Erika Vikman
  14. Italy, Lucio Corsi
  15. Poland, Justyna Steczkowska
  16. Germany, Abor & Tynna
  17. Greece, Klavdia
  18. Armenia, PARG
  19. Switzerland, Zoë Më
  20. Malta, Miriana Conte
  21. Portugal, NAPA
  22. Denmark, Sissal
  23. Sweden, KAJ
  24. France, Louane
  25. San Marino, Gabry Ponte
  26. Albania, Shkodra Elektronike

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final airs on Saturday 17th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

