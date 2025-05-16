Tomorrow night (17th May) will see 26 performances, along with some exciting interval acts, as the biggest night in European music returns once more.

Keen to know when your favourites will be gracing the stage? Scroll on for the running order of the Eurovision 2025 final.

Eurovision 2025 Grand Final running order

JJ. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Below you can find the running order of the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 Grand Final airs on Saturday 17th May at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

