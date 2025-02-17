However, Conte has confirmed that the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) had accepted the song and she won't be making any changes.

"The EBU accepted that the song remains the same, so it shouldn’t be a problem," she told LovinMalta. "The song will obviously be revamped, but it won't change, it'll stay the same."

So, who is Miriana Conte and why is her Eurovision song so controversial? Read on to find out more.

Who is Malta Eurovision 2025 entry Miriana Conte?

Miriana Conte is a singer who is Malta's 2025 Eurovision entry. She will be hoping to go all the way to the final and win the show if her song can amass enough points.

First starting out her career in 2016, Conte was one of 16 entries selected to compete for a chance to represent Malta at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2017 but she came in last place at the time.

She also competed in the 2018 qualifying contest and finished in 12th place. Afterwards, she co-founded music group 4th Line and they made it to the final stage of The X Factor Malta.

Over the years, Miriana has tried for the 2022 and 2024 Eurovision Song Contest without success, but finally a year later, she won the selection process and qualified for the semi-final in the Eurovision Song Contest 2025.

What is Malta's Eurovision 2025 song?

Malta's Eurovision 2025 song is called Kant, and it has cause quite the stir.

Kant, which translates to 'singing' in English, sees Miriana sing: "Serving kant... Do-re-mi-fa-s-s-serving kant."

However, while the translation is innocent, it's what the song sounds like that is said to have caused a headache for the BBC, which broadcasts the semi-final and final of the song contest for those in the UK.

Scott Mills, who is one of the voices of Eurovision, previously said on his radio show: "We can't talk about Malta's one at all. We definitely can't play a clip of it... ever, on the BBC."

In response to Mills's comments, Conte told LovinMalta: "I saw the article on social media about the BBC thing, but I don’t have much to say. I do however understand their position as a radio station and as a country."

After winning the Malta Eurovision Song Contest which saw her win the chance to represent Malta in this year's competition, Conte admitted that the song is "maybe" controversial, but she is embracing it.

In a post on Instagram, Mirana wrote: "What a surreal 48 hours… Winning the Malta Eurovision Song Contest 2025 and then being in a car accident and ending up hospitalised. It still hasn’t all fully sunk in.

"This journey has been an emotional rollercoaster - teaching me discipline, perseverance, and resilience. Against all odds, every doubt, every horrible comment, every criticism I faced.. I can proudly say that I made it.

"KANT wouldn’t have been possible without every single one of you that believed in us, our vision and what this song can bring to this little island whom we are so proud of."

She continued: "To my incredible, amazing, and creative team. Thank you for believing in me - Thank you for being present most especially behind the scenes - words will never be enough for making everything the people witnessed on stage possible. I have so much love in my heart for each and every one of you.

"Last but not least I want to personally thank all the medical team, both in the ambulance and at materdei who took care of me and everyone that called and messaged me.

"Controversial song? Maybe. Bold outfit? Possibly. But we did it."

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals take place on Tuesday 13th and Thursday 15th May, with the grand final on Saturday 17th May.

