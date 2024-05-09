In fact, they hold the peculiar record of being the only non-winning country to get four top-three results: third place in 1992 and 1998, and second place in 2002 and 2005.

Since then, the country has struggled to grasp Eurovision glory, but that could all change this year with Malta's 2024 entry.

But who exactly is Sarah Bonnici, and where might you know her from? Here's everything that you need to know.

Who is Malta Eurovision 2024 entry Sarah Bonnici?

Sarah Bonnici onstage during the London Eurovision Party 2024. Jeff Spicer, Getty Images

Age: 25

Instagram: @sarah.bonnici_

Twitter: @sarahbonniciofc

Sarah Bonnici will be representing Malta at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest.

Arguably, no one knows Eurovision better than Sarah Bonnici. She has been mentored from a young age by 1996 Eurovision contestant Miriam Christine, and made her debut in the national selection of 2009's Malta Junior Eurovision Song Contest, where she finished in third place.

The following year, she was a back-up dancer for the Maltese entry for the 2010 Junior Eurovision Song Contest.

And now, she's graduated to the big leagues. She's also participated in the first season of X Factor Malta and has appeared in numerous music festivals across Europe.

How old is Sarah Bonnici?

Sarah Bonnici is 25 years old. She was born on 30th May 1998.

What nationality is Sarah Bonnici?

Sarah Bonnici is Maltese. She was born in Gozo, Malta.

What has Sarah Bonnici said about representing Malta at Eurovision 2024?

Sarah Bonnici onstage during the London Eurovision Party 2024. Jeff Spicer, Getty Images

"I don’t know if there is a way how to prepare for it," Bonnici told Eurovoix. "You know, I need to work hard to make sure I give the people the best possible opening to the Eurovision.

"It’s a great responsibility, obviously, but I’m very honoured to be given that responsibility, I must say."

What is Malta's Eurovision 2024 song called?

Malta's Eurovision 2024 song is called Loop. Sarah wrote it with Linnea and Joy Deb, who previously wrote the winning song for Eurovision 2015.

Other writers involved with the song include Leire Gotxi Angel, Sebastian Pritchard-James, Kevin Lee and Michael Joe Cini.

Where did Malta come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Malta did not qualify for the Eurovision final last year. Performed by The Busker, Dance (Our Own Party) came 15th in the first semi-final.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals will air on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show following at Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

