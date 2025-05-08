Hoping to bring Latvia its second ever trophy at Eurovision 2025 are Tautumeitas.

The all-female group are hoping to wow both the judges and public with their ethereal and fairy tale-like song and vibe in order to come out on top of the 37 acts participating.

With Eurovision just days away, read on for everything you need to know about Latvia's 2025 entry.

Who are Latvia Eurovision 2025 entry Tautumeitas?

Tautumeitas. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Tautumeitas are made up of six female musicians, sisters Asnate Rancāne and Aurēlija Rancāne alongside Laura Līcīte, Gabriēla Zvaigznīte, Annemarija Moiseja and Kate Slišāne.

The band formed 10 years ago, and the name, meaning "young woman" in English, was chosen to represent the members' identity as women in the modern world while still trying to uphold their traditional culture.

Tautumeitas won Supernova 2025, the show used to determine Latvia's representative for the Eurovision Song Contest, with their song Bur Man Laimi earning them the right to represent Latvia at Eurovision 2025.

What nationality are Tautumeitas?

All the members of Tautumeitas are Latvian.

What have Tautumeitas said about representing Latvia at Eurovision 2025?

The members of Tautumeitas recounted feeling "enchanted and charmed" to be performing at Eurovision this year.

On Instagram, they said: "We are so excited to come and represent Latvia in big Eurovision. We can't wait to show you what Latvia and Latvian culture is all about."

What is Latvia's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Tautumeitas are representing Lithuania with their song Bur Man Laimi, which translates to "bring me happiness" in English.

Where did Latvia come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Dons. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Latvia finished in 16th place at Eurovision 2024 with 64 points, having received 28 points from public televoting and 36 points from the juries. They were represented by Dons with the song Hollow.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

