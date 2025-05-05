But for Finland, their odds are looking pretty good, with the country currently sixth favourites to win the competition.

Finland has been represented at Eurovision 57 times, but has only won once – in 2006.

And representing Finland this year is Erika Vikman, a singer who already has quite the successful track record in her music career. Could she be the one to take Finland all the way?

As we wait to find out, scroll on to learn more about Finland's Eurovision 2025 entry.

Who is Finland Eurovision 2025 entry Erika Vikman?

Erika Vikman. Venla Shalin/Getty Images

Instagram: @erikavikman

TikTok: @erikavikmanofficial

Erika Vikman is a singer-songwriter who first rose to prominence after winning tango competition Tangomarkkinat in 2016.

She later gained recognition with the release of her song Cicciolina, which became her first top five hit in Finland. She followed this up with her self-titled album which topped the charts.

Erika previously tried to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2020, but came in third place, despite Cicciolina being a hit in Finland at the time.

She also took part in the Finnish version of The Masked Singer, playing The Wasp.

How old is Erika Vikman?

Erika Vikman is 32 years old.

What nationality is Erika Vikman?

Erika Vikman is Finnish, having been born in Tampere, Pirkanmaa in Finland.

What has Erika Vikman said about representing Finland at Eurovision 2025?

After winning Uuden Musiikin Kilpailu 2025 with her Eurovision song, Erika reacted to the moment on social media, writing: "Thank you! Eurovision 2025 I'm coming!"

What is Finland's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Erika Vikman will be performing ICH KOMME at this year's Eurovision Song Contest. The song was written and produced by Roos+Berg and upon its release, reached number two in the Finnish singles chart.

As Eurovision drew closer, Erika was quoted as saying she was given feedback on her performance that it was slightly provocative for audiences.

"It's not just one thing, it's everything. My clothes, what the song is about, how I move on stage. The EBU [European Broadcasting Union] has said it's a bit too sexual. They want to cover my butt," Vikman reportedly claimed to Swedish newspaper Expressen.

"I'm wild, I have more to give. I'm sexual on stage – and after two years of tango, I wanted to be a pop diva. It's still like that, although some are starting to get used to it. Half of Finland hates me, half loves me."

However, the Finnish broadcaster YLE's executive producer Anssi Autio said that discussions have taken place with the EBU, but clarified that it has only provided preliminary comments on the performance and no direct demands have been made.

Where did Finland come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Windows95man. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Finland came in 19th place after making it to the final of the 2024 contest.

Represented by Windows95man, the act scored 38 points – 31 from the public and 7 from the juries.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

