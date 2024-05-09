With performances of '90s dance classics and techno anthems, it's no surprise Windows95man had everyone on their feet dancing along.

But who exactly is Windows95man, and where might you have seen him before? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Finland Eurovision 2024 entry Windows95man?

Windows95man performing at Eurovision. JESSICA GOW/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Age: 38

Instagram: @windows95man

X/Twitter: None

Windows95man, real name Teemu Keisteri, sees himself as an "embodiment of the '90s, who frees a once timid family man from his everyday life".

He is a visual artist, dance performer and DJ who first gained recognition in Finland for his paintings and prints, and he even has his own art gallery in Helsinki called Kalleria.

How old is Windows95man?

Keisteri is 38 years old, having been born in August 1985.

What nationality is Windows95man?

Windows95man is Finnish and was born in Espoo in Finland.

What is Finland's Eurovision song called?

Windows95man is representing Finland with the song No Rules!. It was written by Henri Piispanen, Jussi Roine and Teemu Keisteri.

And you can watch his full performance below!

What has Windows95man said about representing Finland at Eurovision 2024?

As for taking part in the competition, Keisteri said he is now able to share his music to a larger audience and spread a positive message.

He said (via Chronicle Live): "In my opinion, all Finns are a bit looney-tunes deep inside, and I wanted to bring that out more. Now I can share my music with an even bigger audience, as well as spread the joyous message of No Rules!."

Where did Finland come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Finland Eurovision 2023 entry Käärijä. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Finland managed to make it to the Grand Final back in 2023 and came in second position.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.