Who is Armenia's Eurovision 2025 entry PARG?

PARG. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images

Pargev Vardanian, more professionally known as PARG, is a singer-songwriter who first kicked off his career in 2020 and rose to fame with his single Ginin u grely.

From a young age, PARG has always had an interest in the arts, having attended the Volgograd State Institute of Theatre and Cinema and graduated with a degree in Theatre Arts & Acting. It was here where PARG formed the band The Edge Chronicles.

Over the course of his career, PARG has opened for Zaz and was nominated for an Armenian Music Video Award for his song Araj in 2024.

How old is PARG?

Parg is 28 years old.

What nationality is PARG?

Parg is of Armenian descent, having been born in Hayravank, a village in the Gavar Municipality of the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia.

What is Armenia's Eurovision 2025 song called?

PARG will be representing Armenia with the song Survivor, which he co-wrote alongside nine other composers and artists.

What has PARG said about representing Armenia at Eurovision 2025?

Following his win to partake in Eurovision 2025, PARG wrote on Instagram: "Survivor was more than a performance, it was a testament to resilience, passion, and teamwork. Endless gratitude to our incredible international team who poured their hearts into every moment, every movement, every detail.

"Your creativity, dedication, and fire made this vision come alive. Thank you for believing in us, for pushing limits, for trust and for making this unforgettable. We won this together!"

Where did Armenia place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Ladaniva. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Armenia came in eighth place in the 2024 song contest, scoring 183 points.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

