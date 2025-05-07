There isn't too long to go before Eurovision returns to our TV screens, with Poland second in the running order during the second semi-final.

But what is there to know about this year's act? Read on as the glorious show kick-starts in a few short days.

Who is Poland Eurovision 2025 entry Justyna Steczkowska?

Justyna Steczkowska. Sander Koning / ANP / AFP

Justyna Steczkowska is a singer-songwriter and actress who will be representing Poland at this year's Eurovision.

Justyna previously took part in the competition in 1995, finishing in 18th place with the song Sama.

Music has been a large part of Justyna's life, having attended music school when she was five years old, before studying at a music high school and later a musical academy.

Justyna has been releasing music for quite some time, with 15 studio albums under her belt. Her latest release was Witch Tarohoro in 2024.

How old is Justyna Steczkowska?

Justyna Steczkowska is 52 years old.

What nationality is Justyna Steczkowska?

Justyna Steczkowska was born in Rzeszów in Poland before moving to Stalowa Wola when she was five years old.

Justyna Steczkowska. Ola Homa/Getty Images Poland/Getty Images

What has Justyna Steczkowska said about representing Poland at Eurovision 2025?

After winning the Polish selection competition, Justyna Steczkowska said in a post on Instagram [translated]: "Darlings, once again from the bottom of my heart, I thank you for your support, SMS and the second chance. You are simply LOVED! Great, wonderful and I'm very grateful for such fans!

"Let us know how you liked our performance. I know it could have been better, but in such a short time and in such stress, believe me, everyone gave their best. And thank you very much for that too!"

What is Poland's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Justyna Steczkowska will represent Poland with her song GAJA. The song was written by Emilian Waluchowski and Patryk Kumór alongside Justyna.

You can watch the full music video below.

Where did Poland come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Luna at Eurovision 2024. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Poland were represented by Luna at Eurovision last year, but the country failed to qualify for the final, finishing in 12th place with 35 points.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

