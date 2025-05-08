Italy has won Eurovision three times in total, most recently in 2021 when Måneskin took the trophy with their song Zitti E Buoni and went on to international success, with sold out worldwide tours.

Lucio has definitely got some big shoes to fill. Here's everything you need to know about Italy's representative.

Who is Italy Eurovision 2025 entry Lucio Corsi?

Lucio Corsi. Sergione Infuso - Corbis/Getty Images

Instagram: @‌lucio_corsi

TikTok: @luciocorsi

Lucio Corsi is already a notable figure in the Italian music scene and has a career spanning 14 years behind him, having started playing live gigs in his home town in 2011 before releasing his first EP in 2013.

Lucio is known for his glam rock genre of music which marks a long history of Italy submitting rock bands and musicians to represent the country at Eurovision. Alongside his career as a musician, Lucio has also modelled and worked with Gucci on two of its campaigns.

Lucio Corsi took part in the Sanremo Music Festival 2025, Italy's annual song contest to select that year's Eurovision Song Contest representative. He came runner up to the festival's winner Olly, but was asked to represent Italy at Eurovision 2025 after Olly turned down the opportunity.

How old is Lucio Corsi?

Lucio Corsi is 31 years old.

What nationality is Lucio Corsi?

Lucio Corsi is Italian and was born in Grosseto, Tuscany.

What has Lucio Corsi said about representing Italy at Eurovision 2025?

Lucio Corsi expressed his humility and excitement at being selected to represent Italy and vowed to make his country proud.

He said on Instagram: "I’ve always chased guitars escaping from their cases, pianos fleeing homes, harmonicas blown by the wind; I’ll chase the instruments again this time. Thank you all, I’m very happy."

What is Italy's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Lucio Corsi will be representing Italy in Eurovision with the Italian language song Volevo essere un duro, which translates to I Wanted to Be Tough in English. The song has already proven itself to be popular with fans having amassed nearly 25 million streams on Spotify and achieved Gold certification in Italy.

In an interview with GQ Italia, Lucio spoke about the meaning behind the song: "It talks about how often we can't become what we wanted and sometimes we don't become better than what we desire. The world wants us perfect, solid, but we are much more precariously balanced on things than we think, and we must accept it, finding the beauty."

He added: "In this song, there's a bit of my childhood, a bit of stories of other people mixed with mine. I like reinventing the past; it's fun to do it through music."

Where did Italy come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Angelina Mango. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Italy finished in seventh place at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with La Noia by Angelina Mango, earning a total of 268 points.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

