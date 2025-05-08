Hoping to climb to the top of the leaderboard representing Germany are Abor & Tynna. The pair have big shoes to fill after Germany last won the competition in 2010, with Lena performing the absolute banger that is Satellite.

Read on for everything you need to know about the sibling double act.

Who are Germany Eurovision 2025 entry Abor & Tynna?

It's no surprise that brother and sister Abor & Tynna, real names Attila and Tünde Bornemisza, are so musically gifted, as their dad is a professional cellist for the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra and encouraged the siblings to play instruments from a very early age.

Abor plays cello like their father, while Tünde trained in flute. The pair released their first original song in 2016, which caught the attention of a producer after they uploaded it to SoundCloud, and their career took off.

Abor & Tynna are representing Germany after winning the country's Eurovision pre-selection competition thanks to the public vote, which saw Eurovision royalty Conchita Wurst as part of the jury.

How old are Abor & Tynna?

Abor is the elder sibling at 26 years old while Tynna is 24 years old.

What nationality are Abor & Tynna?

The siblings are Austrian and were born in its capital city Vienna.

What have Abor & Tynna said about representing Germany at Eurovision 2025?

After winning the Eurovision pre-selection contest, in an Instagram Reel the siblings simply said: "We're the siblings Abor and Tynna and we're happy to represent Germany at Eurovision!"

What is Germany's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Abor & Tynna are performing the song Baller, which was written by the siblings themselves alongside Alexander Hauer.

On the electro-pop track, Tynna sings while Abor plays the cello. Baller will be the country's first German-language entry since 2007.

Where did Germany come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Isaak. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Last year, Germany finished in 12th place with 117 points, the country's best result since 2018. Isaak performed the song Always on the Run.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

