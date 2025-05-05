Katarsis will take centre stage during the second semi final on Thursday 15th April, just before the host nation Malta perform.

With Eurovision just days away, read on for everything you need to know about Lithuania's 2025 entry.

Who is Lithuania Eurovision 2025 entry Katarsis?

Lukas Radzevičius of the group Katarsis. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Instagram: @katarsisgyvas

TikTok: @katarsisgyvas

Katarsis are an experimental rock band from Lithuania, comprised of Lukas Radzevičius (vocals), Alanas Brasas (guitar), Jokūbas Andriulis (drums) and Emilija Kandratavičiūtė (bass guitar).

Their music is a blend of alternative rock, post-punk and indie, and is known for exploring themes of liberation and pain.

The band won the Lithuanian Eurovision pre-selection show, EUROVIZIJA.LT. They were up against Liepa and Lion Ceccah – and it was all down to the public to decide who would be headed to Eurovision.

With 9,374 in votes, Katarsis's road to Eurovision began.

What have Katarsis said about representing Lithuania at Eurovision 2025?

Upon winning the Eurovision pre-selection contest, the band simply said: "We are Katarsis and we will be representing Lithuania in Eurovision. That's all."

What is Lithuania's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Katarsis are representing Lithuania with their song Tavo Akys.

Where did Lithuania come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Silvester Belt. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Lithuania finished in 14th place last year, scoring 90 points. They were represented by Silvester Belt with Luktelk.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

