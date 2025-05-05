Blending Europop with a rap twist, will this be enough to cement the country's victory?

Who is Estonia's Eurovision 2025 entry Tommy Cash?

Tommy Cash. Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images for The Woolmark Company

Instagram: @tommycashworld

TikTok: @tommycashofficial

Tommy Cash – real name Tomas Tammemets – is a performance artist.

In his career, he has become known for sexually explicit lyrics and drug references.

He has been releasing music since 2012, and declares himself a "post-Soviet rapper", often using humour in his music and accompanying videos.

In 2016, he won Music Video of the Year at the Estonian Music Awards for his track Winaloto, which currently has more than 16 million views on YouTube.

Since then he has released music alongside Diplo and Charli XCX, as well as two albums and three EPs.

In 2021, his song Turn It Up with Oliver Tree and Little Big became a viral hit, and has been played 27 million times on Spotify.

Last year, he released track Tango with bbno$.

How old is Tommy Cash?

Estonia's Eurovision entry Tommy Cash is 33 years old.

What is Estonia's Eurovision 2025 song called?

This year, Estonia is bringing the song Espresso Macchiato to the Eurovision stage.

Performed in broken English and Italian, the song is made up of elements including rap, electro-swing and dance-pop, intended to get people moving.

It was written by Tommy Cash and Johannes Naukkarinen – who notably wrote 2023 Eurovision favourite Cha Cha Cha with Finland's entrant, Käärijä.

The song was chosen after Tommy Cash won the Eesti Laul, Estonia's Eurovision televised selection process, which aired in February 2025.

What is the controversy around Estonia's Eurovision Song Contest song?

Once Espresso Macchiato was chosen, there were calls from Italy to disqualify the song from the Eurovision Song Contest.

Italian representatives felt the song was mocking Italian culture with stereotyping in its lyrics.

This includes the lines "sweating like a mafioso", "life is like spaghetti, hard until you make it" and repeated references to drinking coffee.

According to The Guardian, consumer association Codacons lodged an appeal to the European Broadcasting Union, questioning whether the song was appropriate as it's "a song that offends a country and an entire community".

Its appeal stated: "Indignation has been expressed by numerous citizens [over a song] whose lyrics contain stereotypes about Italy and Italians – the usual cliches of coffee and spaghetti, but above all the mafia and the ostentation of luxury, which conveys a message of a population tied to organised crime."

Responding to the controversy, Cash said that he didn't think the song would cause any offence, telling Italy's Rai Radio2 (via The Guardian): "I love Italy and have the utmost respect for the country."

In a separate interview with NME, Cash was also asked about the controversy and how offensive he thinks the song is, to which he said: "Zero, absolutely zero. It never even crossed my mind, but it's weird; when you're afraid something is offensive, it never is. And when it's actually not, it's like Murphy's Law. The world works in funny ways."

Where did Estonia place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

5MIINUST x Puuluup. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

Last year, Estonia came in 20th place in the Eurovision Song Contest final.

They were represented by the song (Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi, which was performed by 5miinust X Puuluup.

In English, the title translates to (We Still) Don't Know Anything About (These) Drugs.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

