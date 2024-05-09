Estonia first entered Eurovision in 1994 and found themselves as the winners in 2001, but since then they haven't been so lucky.

While they have finished in the top 10 on numerous occasions, could this year be their time to top the bill once more?

Only time will tell as they take to the stage tonight (Thursday 9th May), but in the meantime, who are 5MIINUST and Puuluup? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who are Estonia Eurovision 2024 entry 5MIINUST X Puuluup?

5MIINUST x Puuluup. Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images

Instagram: @5miinust / @puuluupband

5MIINUST X Puuluup consists of six members: Korea, Kohver, Lancelot, Päevakoer, Marko Veisson and Ramo Teder.

5MIINUST, also known as Five Minsuses in English, are hugely popular in Estonia, having had six number one singles in their home country.

Puuluup are a folk music duo who combine traditional music pieces and newer tunes to create their unique sound.

What is Estonia's Eurovision 2024 song called?

The song Estonia will be entering with is (nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi, which translates to (We Still) Don't Know Anything About (These) Drugs in English.

5Miinust's Kohver and Päevakoer told wiwibloggs it took them just an hour to write the song, and it was the first they had written together!

You can listen to the full song here.

Where did Estonia come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Estonia made it to the final in Eurovision 2023 and came in eighth place, making it into the top 10 once again!

They were represented by 21-year-old Alika Milova, who performed her song Bridges.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

