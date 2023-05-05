And, providing they get through their semi-final heat , one act who is hoping to walk away the winner of the grand final is the Finnish entry, Käärijä.

It’s almost time for Eurovision 2023 to begin, and we can’t contain our excitement.

The rapper will be performing his song Cha Cha Cha and hoping to wow the live audience in Liverpool, as well as the rest of Europe.

Read on to find out all you need to know about Käärijä.

Who is Finland’s Eurovision 2023 entry Käärijä?

Age: 29

Instagram: @paidatonriehuja

Hailing from Greater Helsinki, Käärijä - whose real name is Jere Pöyhönen - is a rapper, singer and songwriter.

His stage name comes from a joke with his friends about gambling, which is a recurring theme in his music.

How old is Käärijä?

Käärijä is 29 years old.

His birthday is 21st October 1993.

What has Käärijä said about representing Finland at Eurovision 2023?

Käärijä can hardly believe his luck that he will represent Finland in the competition.

“This has been everything. It's hard to put this situation into words and that's why I won't say anything,” he told fans. “Now that I've had a moment to lie down and think about what's happened, I just want to thank you all.

“I still don't really get it. I have received lots of lovely messages and I am booked up so I can't be contacted at the moment. Kisses and hugs to you all.”

What is Finland’s Eurovision 2023 song called?

Käärijä will perform the hardcore rap song Cha Cha Cha in the competition next month.

Where did Finland come in Eurovision 2022?

Käärijä will be hoping to do a little better in the competition than last year’s attempt, as Finland came in 21st place out of 25 entrants.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023 will hit our screens in three weeks, with the first semi-final heat being shown on Tuesday 9th May.

The second will be Thursday 11th May, and acts who are selected for the grand final will then perform on Saturday 13th May.

Viewers - who can tune in to watch all rounds of the competition on BBC1 and iPlayer - will also be treated to live performances from the likes of Rita Ora, Sam Ryder and Rebecca Ferguson.

