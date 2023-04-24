To make this year even more special, the UK has opened its arms to put on the beloved singing competition on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine, after the war with Russia made it impossible for the country to host.

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost a year since the UK narrowly missed out on the top Eurovision spot, with Sam Ryder’s stunning performance of Space Man. But now the song contest is back – and we for one can’t wait.

But before the Grand Final can take place on Saturday 13th May, acts from all of the participating countries must first compete in one of two semi-finals. 10 singers from each date will then be selected to take part in the final show – which will be held in Liverpool – alongside artists from last year's champions Ukraine and The Big Five countries: France, Italy, Germany, Spain and the UK, who will be hoping to build on its 2022 success with entry Mae Muller.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Eurovision 2023 semi-finals.

When is the Eurovision 2023 semi-final?

The first Eurovision semi-final will take place on Tuesday 9th May, and the second will happen on Thursday 11th May. Both shows start at 9pm – and if you weren’t lucky enough to clinch tickets, they will be aired on BBC One.

Sam Ryder. BBC

Who are the acts in the Eurovision 2023 semi-final?

Acts performing in the first semi-final will be:

Norway | Alessandra - Queen of Kings

Malta | The Busker - Dance (Our Own Party)

Serbia | Luke Black - Samo Mi Se Spava

Latvia | Sudden Lights - Aijā

Portugal | Mimicat - Ai Coração

Ireland | Wild Youth - We Are One

Croatia | Let 3 - Mama ŠČ!

Switzerland | Remo Forrer - Watergun

Israel | Noa Kirel - Unicorn

Moldova | Pasha Parfeni - Soarele şi Luna

Sweden | Loreen - Tattoo

Azerbaijan | TuralTuranX - Tell Me More

Czechia | Vesna - My Sister's Crown

Netherlands | Mia Nicolai & Dion Cooper - Burning Daylight

Finland | Käärijä - Cha Cha Cha

Acts performing in the second semi-final will be:

Denmark | Reiley - Breaking My Heart

Armenia | Brunette - Future Lover

Romania | Theodor Andrei - D.G.T. (Off and On)

Estonia | Alika - Bridges

Belgium | Gustaph - Because Of You

Cyprus | Andrew Lambrou - Break A Broken Heart

Iceland | Diljá - Power

Greece | Victor Vernicos - What They Say

Poland | Blanka - Solo

Slovenia | Joker Out - Carpe Diem

Georgia | Iru - Echo

San Marino | Piqued Jacks - Like An Animal

Austria | Teya & Salena - Who The Hell Is Edgar?

Albania | Albina & Familja Kelmendi - Duje

Lithuania | Monika Linkytė - Stay

Australia | Voyager - Promise

Who is performing at the Eurovision 2023 semi-final?

The Eurovision semi-finals will showcase amazing performances by artists from both the UK and last year’s winning country, Ukraine.

On Tuesday 9th May, host Julia Sanina will open the show by performing part of Маяк by her band, The Hardkiss. Rita Ora will then take to the stage during the interval, showcasing a medley of some of her biggest hits, as well as the world exclusive of her brand new single Praising You.

Ukraine’s 2010 entry Alyosha will also perform alongside Liverpudlian star Rebecca Ferguson, who shot to fame on the seventh series of The X Factor. The pair will sing a duet to Duran Duran’s Ordinary World.

Rita Ora is one of the stars performing at the Eurovision semi-finals. Photo by Neil Mockford/FilmMagic

Thursday 11th May will see the performance of Music Unites Generations, a project which explores the connection between generations of Ukrainians and the music they love. 2014's Ukrainian entry Mariya Yaremchuk will lead a montage of some of the most well-known pieces of music from the country, which ends with a collaborative performance from rapper OTOY, 14-year-old Ukrainian Junior Eurovision representative Zlata Dziunka, and Mariya.

There will also be a performance named Be Who You Wanna Be in the interval, which will see three drag artists give high-end pop performances alongside a troupe of dancers.

How do you vote at Eurovision 2023?

In a change to recent years, only the viewers at home will be able to vote in the semi-finals.

Countries with acts performing in the first semi-final will be allowed to vote on that evening, as well three of the countries who have pre-qualified for the Grand Final - France, Germany, and Italy.

Viewers from the remaining participating countries will be able to vote in the second semi-final alongside Spain, Ukraine, and the UK, who have also pre-qualified.

Those watching in the participating countries can vote using the official Eurovision Song Contest app, or by telephone and/or SMS. Relevant numbers will be displayed on screen by each participating broadcaster.

Voting will open after the last song is performed, for approximately 15 minutes.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on 9th May 2023.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

