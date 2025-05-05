JJ said of the former winner: "Conchi is my mother. I would die for her. She shows me that no matter who you are, you are important and loved."

After attending a songwriting camp last year, JJ presented his track, Wasted Love, to a jury of 30 experts – including Eurovision super fans and editorial members of ORF, Austria's Eurovision broadcaster.

Now he's on the road to Switzerland, and is working on a spectacular stage show to win over the world with his performance of Wasted Love.

Here's everything you need to know about the star on the rise.

Who is Austria Eurovision 2025 entry JJ?

Johannes Pietsch. SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Instagram: @johannesjjpietsch

TikTok: @johannesjjpietsch

JJ – full name Johannes Pietsch – is a singer and songwriter from Vienna, Austria, and will be representing the country at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

UK viewers may already recognise him, as in 2020 he competed on The Voice UK, where he joined will.i.am's team before being eliminated in the knockout rounds.

The following year, he competed in German talent competition Starmania, where he made it to the first live final.

Away from Eurovision, JJ is attending the Music and Arts University of the City of Vienna, and is an opera singer at the Vienna State Opera.

Stefanie Groiss Horowitz, Programme Director at broadcaster ORF, said: “JJ is an exceptional talent! With him, we are sending a unique artist to Basel who brings his own magic to the Eurovision Song Contest stage, with captivating pop and classical singing.”

How old is JJ?

JJ is 23 years old.

What nationality is JJ?

Johannes was born in Austria, and has both Austrian and Filipino heritage – his father is an Austrian IT specialist and his mother is a Filipino chef.

He spent his childhood years living in Dubai before the family moved back to their native Vienna.

As a result of this, he speaks English, Tagalog, German and French.

What has JJ said about representing Austria at Eurovision 2025?

When announced as the representative for Eurovision, JJ said: "I can't wait to bring opera to the big stage in Basel. See you at Eurovision 2025."

On Instagram, he wrote: "I can't even express how thrilled and honoured I am to be representing Austria at Eurovision in Basel this year! Beyond my wildest dreams to be able to go on this exciting and amazing journey!

"I wanna thank you all for the love you’ve showed me so far! I'm so blessed and moved by the positive resonance that my announcement has received!!"

What is Austria's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Austria's Eurovision 2025 song is called Wasted Love, and was written by JJ alongside Teodora Spiric, also known as Teya.

Teya previously competed in Eurovision herself, teaming up with Salena to represent Austria in the 2023 competition with track Who the Hell Is Edgar?

Last year, she collaborated with Aiko, who represented Czechia with the song Hunger.

JJ said of Wasted Love: "This song perfectly captures my experience with unreciprocated love. There's a unique kind of heartbreak in having so much love to give but nowhere for it to land.

"In the end, simply being able to love – no matter how wasted – is a beautiful thing in itself."

Where did Austria place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Kaleen, who represented Austria at last year's ceremony with We Will Rave, ended the contest in 24th place.

She earned 24 points overall.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

