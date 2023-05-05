While here in the UK, we’ll be cheering on our entrant Mae Muller , another country who are hoping to lift the trophy as winners of Eurovision 2023 is Austria.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for lovers of eccentric pop music - that’s right, Eurovision is back and we’re bursting with excitement!

And their participants this year, Teya and Salena, are no stranger to the Eurovision process - with Teya even having competed in the competition back in 2020.

The edgy pop pals are sure to wow the audience - so here’s everything you need to know about Teya and Salena before they take to the stage.

Who are Austria’s Eurovision 2023 entry Teya and Salena?

Age: 23 (Teya) and 25 (Salena)

Instagram: @whothehellisteya and @whothehellissalena

Twitter: @wthisteya and @wthissalena

Teya - aka Teodora Špirić - has previously performed on the Eurovision stage before… but competed for Serbia.

After she failed to qualify for Austria’s place in the competition in 2019, Teya’s Serbian parents translated her song Judgement Day into their language and resubmitted her entry to their home country - and Teya then successfully made it to Eurovision and finished in 10th place!

Salena - whose real name is Selina-Maria Edbauer - participated in the seventh season of The Voice of Germany in 2017. Like Teya, she also first attempted to represent Austria at Eurovision 2019, but the panel did not select her song.

In 2021, Teya and Salena met when they were participants in the fifth season of the Austrian talent show Starmania. They created this year’s Eurovision entry together at a songwriting camp in the Czech Republic.

How old are Teya and Salena?

Teya is 23 years old, and her birthday is 12th April 2000.

Salena is 25 years old, and her birthday is 11th March 1998.

What have Teya and Salena said about representing Austria at Eurovision 2023?

The duo are extremely excited to be taking part in Eurovision this year.

On their Instagram, they wrote: "EUROVISION 2023 - we‘re coming!!! You may not know who the hell we are yet, but this has been a long time coming and we‘re so ready and incredibly grateful for this opportunity. Let‘s rock this together."

What is Austria’s Eurovision 2023 song called?

The duo will perform their song Who the Hell Is Edgar?, a title which they have said is a reference to American writer and literary critic Edgar Allan Poe.

Where did Austria come in Eurovision 2022?

Austria failed to qualify for the grand final last year, as they placed 15th in heat one of the semi-finals. In order to perform in the main show, contestants need to secure a place in the top 10 of their round.

When is Eurovision 2023?

Eurovision 2023 is a mere three weeks from taking over the city of Liverpool in the UK.

But if you weren’t lucky enough to bag a coveted ticket, it will also be hitting our screens thanks to the BBC’s extensive coverage of the event.

The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 9th and Thursday 11th May, and the explosive grand final will be held that Saturday, on 13th May.

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

