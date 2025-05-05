With a career spanning two decades, Nina will be hoping to rise to the top of the leaderboard, having once performed at the song contest before.

While the odds may not be in their favour, Nina could be Montenegro's ticket to winning. As we wait to find out, scroll on to learn more about the Eurovision act.

Who is Montenegro Eurovision 2025 entry Nina Žižić?

Nina Žižić. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Instagram: @ninazizicofficial

TikTok: @nina_zizic

Nina Žižić is a singer and songwriter and is no stranger to the Eurovision Song Contest, having represented Montenegro once before, in 2013.

She first began her career in 2004 with the group Negre before embarking on a solo career. When Nina took part in Eurovision in 2013, the country came in 12th place with 41 points, failing to qualify for the final.

A decade later, she participated in Montesong 2024, the Montenegrin contest to take part in Eurovision, and initially finished in second place, with Neonoen winning.

However, Neonoen withdrew after having previously performed their entry in 2023, and Nina was chosen as representative instead.

How old is Nina Žižić?

Nina Žižić is 40 years old.

What nationality is Nina Žižić?

Nina Žižić was born in Nikšić in Montenegro, and is of Montenegrin descent.

What has Nina Žižić said about representing Montenegro at Eurovision 2025?

Speaking of taking part in the contest, Nina told RTG [translated]: "Eurovision is much more than a festival. The very diversity of genres and performers from year to year shows how much diversity can be expressed through a song."

What is Montenegro's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Nina Žižić will be representing Montenegro with the the song Dobrodošli.

You can watch the music video for it below.

When did Montenegro last take part in Eurovision?

Montenegro last participated in Eurovision in 2022, having dropped out of the contest over the last two years.

The country has participated in the contest 12 times since 2007 - could 2025 finally be their win?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.