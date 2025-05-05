Now, he's hoping his Eurovision entry will put him among the greats – and it seems he's off to a solid start, with the track reaching the viral charts in 10 different countries.

Here's everything you need to know about the performer.

Who is Australia's Eurovision 2025 entry Go-Jo?

Marty Zambotto AKA Go-Jo. SANDER KONING/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Instagram: @heyimgojo

TikTok: @heyimgojo

Go-Jo – aka Marty Zambotto – is an Australian singer-songwriter representing Australia at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

Initially wanting a career as a professional footballer, Go-Jo soon found his calling as a singer and performer, and became known for his zany antics and larger-than-life positive attitude.

He credits his influences as everything from Rage Against the Machine to One Direction.

With his parents, Go-Jo was raised off-grid in a self-sustaining eco-village, without electricity or running water. He got his musical flair from his mother, who was in a band. He got his first guitar aged 13.

Over the last four years, Go-Jo has built a massive following on TikTok, thanks to his acoustic covers of classic tracks, as well as his own original releases.

One video, which shows him encouraging passers-by on the street to perform guitar solos to his original song Mrs Hollywood, was released in 2023 and has since been viewed 49 million times.

How old is Go-Jo?

Go-Jo is 29 years old.

What nationality is Go-Jo?

Go-Jo has dual nationality of both Australia and France, though he was raised in Manjimup, western Australia.

He later moved to Sydney to pursue his musical career.

What is Australia's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Australia's iconic catchy song for Eurovision 2025 is called Milkshake Man. It was written by Go-Jo alongside Australian pop band Sheppard.

Full of innuendo, Go-Jo has stated the song is about self-confidence and love, learning to be the happiest version of yourself and embracing all of your quirks.

As for his performance, Go-Jo told The Guardian Australia: "I just want to live up to the song and be myself and be the most expressive, larger-than-life character – which is what a lot of people see me as.

"That's what I want to take to the stage – and show everyone else around the world that Australia is a really fun place. We have beautiful cultures here. And a lot of scary spiders."

What has Go-Jo said about representing Australia at Eurovision 2025?

After the announcement, Go-Jo wrote on Instagram: "This is seriously a dream come true!! I've loved this competition since I was a kid."

Go-Jo admitted he initially thought it was a prank, telling The Guardian: "I was like 'Where's Ashton Kutcher?' I love music and singing – to be representing a country for doing what I love? There's no better feeling."

Where did Australia place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Electric Fields performing on stage. Chris Hyde/Getty Images

In the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, Australia was represented by Electric Fields, who put forward their song One Milkali (One Blood).

Unfortunately, they failed to qualify for the finals, narrowly missing out on a spot during the first semi-finals heat.

They placed 11th, scoring 41 points, but in order to qualify for the finals, they needed to be in the top 10.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.