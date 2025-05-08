Hoping to add another win to the tally this year is Emmy with her song Laika Party, which is about a dog all alone in space, and it's pulling at our heart strings already. Can anyone spare a tissue?

Despite the emotional topic, it's an incredibly upbeat song and is sure to get the audience up and dancing. Here's everything you need to know about Ireland's entry this year.

Who is Ireland Eurovision 2025 entry Emmy?

Emmy. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Instagram: @emmykgk00

TikTok: @emmykgk00

Emmy Kristine Guttulsrud Kristiansen had previously tried to enter Eurovision twice through Norway's pre-selection contest Melodi Grand Prix.

She initially entered at age 14 for the youth version of the competition before entering again in 2021, where she placed third and narrowly missed out on representing Norway at Eurovision that year.

Emmy is now representing Ireland at Eurovision 2025 after attending a song writing camp in Norway last summer, where she met Irish songwriter Larissa Tormey, and together they collaborated to write their Eurovision 2025 entry song.

She originally submitted the song again to Melodi Grand Prix but was rejected. She was then announced as a participant in Eurosong 2025, the Irish national final for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which she won, earning the right to represent Ireland.

How old is Emmy?

Emmy is 24 years old.

What nationality is Emmy?

Emmy is Norwegian and is from Holmestrand, Norway.

What has Emmy said about representing Ireland at Eurovision 2025?

Emmy recounted what an honour it is to represent Ireland at Eurovision, and hopes to make the country proud.

She told the BBC: "I'm so so excited. It's a childhood dream coming true. The only thing I can do is try my best to make Ireland proud. That's my main goal."

What is Ireland's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Emmy will be representing Ireland in Eurovision this year with the song Laika Party.

In 1957, a little stray dog named Laika from the streets of Russia was sent into space alone to study the effects of spaceflight on living creatures. Laika died only hours into her mission from hyperthermia.

Emmy's song follows Laika's story but with the hope of her having a happy ending.

Emmy said: "Laika Party is about the dog Laika that was sent out in space all alone in 1957. I just wanted to create a scenario where she doesn't die but where she lives on and is having her own party in the sky. I hope people will dance along with Laika."

Where did Ireland come in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Bambie Thug. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

In the Eurovision 2024 final, Ireland performed in position 10 and came in sixth place. Bambie Thug, with their song Doomsday Blue, scored a total of 278 points, marking the country's highest placing since 2000.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 semi-finals will take place on Tuesday 13th May and Thursday 15th May, airing at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

