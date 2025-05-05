In February 2025, he beat out competition in order to win Eurosong, Belgium's annual televised pre-contest in order to choose its representative for Eurovision.

Standing out with his distinctive bright red look and larger than life persona, he describes his song, Strobe Lights, as a "banger".

"I've been dreaming of being on that Eurovision stage since I was a little kid and just the thought that I might be able to make that dream become reality in a few weeks feels so surreal," he told ESC Bubble.

Here's everything you need to know about Red Sebastian.

Who is Belgium's Eurovision 2025 entry Red Sebastian?

Red Sebastian. HATIM KAGHAT/BELGA/AFP via Getty Images

Instagram: @redsebastianmusic

TikTok: @redsebastianmusic

Seppe Herreman, aka Red Sebastian, is a singer-songwriter representing Belgium at the 69th Eurovision Song Contest.

He has been performing music since he was a child, where he learned to play piano. He got his first taste of fame at the age of 14, when he competed and reached the finals of Belgium's Got Talent.

After graduating high school, Herreman studied at the Conservatory of Ghent, where he developed his singing and musical talents further.

Among his mentors was Gustaph, who represented Belgium at Eurovision in 2023 with the song Because of You.

Herreman credits Christina Aguilera, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga among his biggest influences, alongside dance and electronic tracks.

Recently, Herreman appeared on Belgian competition Sing Again.

How old is Red Sebastian?

Seppe Herreman is 25 years old.

He will be turning 26 on 13th May – the day of the first Eurovision semi-final, where he will be performing for a spot in the finals.

What nationality is Red Sebastian?

Red Sebastian. Sander Koning / ANP / AFP

Red Sebastian is a Belgium native - originally born in the city of Ostend on the western coast.

He would later move to Ghent, a port city in the northwest of the country, in order to pursue his musical studies.

The star continues to live there to this day.

What is Belgium's Eurovision 2025 song called?

Belgium's song for Eurovision 2025 is called Strobe Lights.

It was written by Seppe Herreman, alongside Astrid Roelants, Billie Bentein and Willem Vanderstichele.

On Eurosong, Strobe Lights was one of eight songs fighting for the win, with the special airing across the nation and open to a public vote.

As well as this, there was a jury panel of experts who would also provide their scores, with both the jury and the public having a 50/50 vote share of the overall result.

Red Sebastian won both, confirming a unanimous win to take the song to Eurovision.

Speaking of the track, the singer said: "I would describe it as a flashing, euphoric and grand experience. Going out with your friends and not knowing where the night will take you and when or where it will end.

"That's when you experience the most fun and memorable moments. So simply: enjoying life and getting the most out of it."

What has Red Sebastian said about representing Belgium at Eurovision 2025?

After being announced as this year's representative for Belgium at Eurovision, Herreman took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support, and his excitement at heading to Basel.

"I still can't believe it … THANK YOU X1000," he wrote. "I wanna thank everyone involved in this project and this show. It’s been a life changing experience so far and I’m so looking forward to represent Belgium at @eurovision.

"I wanna take the opportunity to thank everyone in team Red Sebastian and everyone in team @vrt1be, and I mean EVERYONE!!! This would not have been possible without any of you! For this journey I’ll be eternally grateful."

He added: "My fellow contestants: I love you all so very much and wanna say that every single one of you delivered such a beautiful, strong and powerful performance. We’re all winners and you guys have a special place in my heart.

"My wonderful dancers, you elevated the act and made it sooo special and real."

Continuing with his thanks, Herreman praised the jury members, his record label, his co-writers and producers, his loved ones and his fans.

Where did Belgium place in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?

Mustii. Mario Wurzburger/Getty Images

Belgium was represented by Mustii at last year's ceremony, performing Before the Party’s Over in Malmö, Sweden.

He competed in the second semi-finals, where he placed 13th and was eliminated after receiving 18 points.

The Eurovision Song Contest 2025 final will take place on Saturday 17th May 2025.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.